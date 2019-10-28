Find the perfect Halloween decorations, costumes, and more at Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Halloween is only a few days away and Meijer is the place to go for everything you’ll need this spooky holiday season! Whether you’re looking for last minute costume ideas, final touches of your awesome costume (like colorful hairspray or make up), decorations to make your home festive, or all the essentials for Trick-or-Treating, Meijer has it all! They even have tons of fun costume options for your pets!

If you’re still looking for the perfect treats for a Halloween party, check out everything Meijer has here! Happy Halloween!