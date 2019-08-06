Clean teeth candy Zollipops hits Meijer stores

When Alina Morse was told she couldn’t have a lollipop because of the sugar it contains, she thought out of the box to come up with a tasty, healthy candy that delivers flavor, fun, and is good for your teeth. She came up with this idea at just 7 years old.

Now 14 years old and the youngest person to ever be on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine, Morse is the CEO and Founder of the clean teeth candy, Zollipops! This product first hit the shelves in 2014, when Alina was just 9 years old, and is now sold at Meijer stores across the Midwest. Head to your local Meijer to try this tasty, all natural treat!