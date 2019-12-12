Check out 2019’s top toys at Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meijer is the one stop shop for all your wants and needs this holiday season! In particular, it’s an awesome place to get your gift shopping done due to their large variety of toy options that your kids will love! They have something for all kids of all ages from stuffed animals to action figures and board games to books. I was able to meet up with a representative from Meijer to hear all about the top toys for 2019, which will give you an insight on the perfect gift for your kid.

Head to your local Meijer to check out all the fun options!