Celebrate Sunday’s Big Game with some dishes from Meijer that will make you the MVP!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Meijer have all of the delicious necessities that you need to celebrate the big game this Sunday. Whether you would like to enjoy some fresh sandwiches from the deli, a charcuterie board, guacamole or other tasty dips, meijer has got you covered. Not only do they have tasty recipe selections, they also have premade fruit trays, vegetable trays, sandwiches and even rotisserie chickens that will take your watch parties to the next level.

Meijer’s Registered Dietician, Beth and Maranda recently sat down to go over some tasty snacks that will keep your guests cheering all night long regardless of what team they are rooting for.

>>>Take a look!