Buy tickets or register to volunteer for the 2020 Meijer LPGA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The annual Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is getting ready for their 2020 event with tickets and volunteer registration open now! They’re looking for over 1,200 volunteers to run this amazing tournament and to make this event a success.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is taking place June 9th – 14th at Blythefield Country Club. This is a great family experience you won’t want to miss!

If you would like to register to volunteer, buy tickets, or learn more information, head to meijerlpgaclassic.com.