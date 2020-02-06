A fashion show to inspire confidence with the help from Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most popular parts of the Beautiful U event is the super fun fashion show put on by Teen Charge of Wedgwood Christian Services to inspire confidence. The models for this show are local high school students who serve as mentors for the middle school girls throughout the day. They strut across the stage in the latest and cutest fashion from Meijer, which they were able to pick out themselves!

The models, who are primarily from the Ottawa Hills High School Ladies in Training Program, paired up with a stylist from Meijer to shop together to find outfits for the show that best fit their individual style. Meijer is dedicated to being involved in the community and had so much fun shopping with the students. The models were able to pick out clothes and shoes to wear for the fashion show but then got to keep the outfits as a gift from Meijer.

Sponsored by Meijer.