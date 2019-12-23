Meijer delivers special holiday surprise to patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital were given a very special holiday celebration, thanks to our friends at Meijer. They gave the kids a totally fun holiday party! Meijer filled the lobby of Helen DeVos with tons of toys to be given to over 100 kids. They wanted to ensure the party was extra special for these children who have to be in the hospital during this exciting time of year.

It was such a fun afternoon of cookie decorating, arts & crafts, and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! It was definitely a memorable event for all who attended. Thank you to Meijer and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital for coming together to lift the spirits and bring some holiday joy to the patients and their families.

I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas, Where You Live!