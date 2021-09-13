Mary Free Bed patient uses art to help heal her injuries!

GRADN RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Care On Canvas blends community, creativity and compassion. Artist Cynthia Hagedorn developed this program that embraces the desire of people in various situations to express their journey in color on a canvas. Cynthia partnered with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital (MFB) to use Care On Canvas to help some patients through their healing process including MFB Patient, Brooklyn. Brooklyn is a gymnast who suffered injuries to her arm that continued to develop and grow more painful. After connecting with Cynthia and Care On Canvas, Brooklyn feels that art is ultimately helping her heal.

>>>Take a look to hear more of Brooklyn healing journey!