Maranda’s Winter Break Family Fun Guide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Looking for free and affordable fun activities and events for your family to do while the kids are out of school? Check out my guide to Winter Break Family Fun! There are so many fun things to do throughout the West Michigan community the next few weeks. We have a complete list of events and activities taking place each day from December 20th through January 5th, as well as ongoing fun happening all Winter Break such as special museum exhibits, fun parks, and sporting events.

Weekend Fun: December 20th – 22nd

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

Kids 17 and under can skate for free at The Rink in Battle Creek every Friday from 4:30pm – 6:30pm thanks to Battle Creek Community Foundation and on Saturday’s from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Plus, Milk Means More and Biggby will provide free hot cocoa!

Live Nativity at Critter Barn

The Critter Barn of Zeeland is getting in the Christmas spirit with their Live Nativity that will run through December 28th. The Live Nativity is staged inside their historic barn with cows, donkeys, sheep, goats, rabbits, and more!

Grand Rapids Ballet presents The Nutcracker

The Grand Rapids Ballet is putting on a beautiful performance of The Nutcracker at the DeVos Performance Hall all weekend long. It even includes live music of the Grand Rapids Symphony! Get your tickets here.

Make Ornaments at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Come create your own ornament at the Grand Rapids Art Museum every Saturday in December from 1-4pm! This is free with admission to the museum.

Zoo Lights at Binder Park Zoo

It’s the final weekend for ZooLights where Binder Park Zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland with beautiful light displays, festive décor, and a whole lot of merry! The event is each night this weekend from 5-8pm.

Holiday Crafts in Muskegon

The Hackley Public Library in Muskegon is hosting a holiday themed craft party on Saturday, December 21st from 2pm – 4:45pm for any last minute decorations & gifts, or just something fun to do!

Elf, the Musical at GR Civic Theatre

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is putting on a show that will surely spread Christmas cheer! This is closing weekend for Elf, The Musical. Watch Buddy’s adventure from the North Pole to the Big Apple as he brings the spirit of the holiday season to all. Tickets are available here!

Monday, December 23rd

Snowflake Break

Visit the GRPM this holiday season to take part in some fun holiday activities and crafts. Guests will be able to make their own snowflakes, play games, and more!

Winter Break Camp at Howard Nature Center

Throughout Winter Break, Howard Christiansen Nature Camp is hosting Winter Break Camps with a new theme every day!

December 23 rd : Animal Exploration Day

: Animal Exploration Day December 26 th : Engineering Day

: Engineering Day December 27 th : Winter Survival Day

: Winter Survival Day December 28th: Adventure Race Day

Christmas at the Frauenthal

Don’t miss this free event at the Frauenthal Center in Downtown Muskegon to enjoy some Christmas songs led by some of the lakeshore’s most inspirational musicians. Families can also hear all about the Christmas story like never before. The event takes place Monday, December 23rd at 7pm.

Tuesday, December 24th

Christmas Eve at Grand Rapids First

Get ready to celebrate Christmas with bringing the whole family to Grand Rapids First for an amazing musical celebration and beautiful candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6pm.

Wednesday, December 25th

Merry Christmas! I hope you and your family have a wonderful Christmas, Where You Live!

I hope you and your family have a Merry Christmas, Where You Live!

Thursday, December 26th

Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Get out of the cold and head to Air Zoo for their DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during Winter Break will include special activities the whole family will love! These fun activities are free with general admission. Thursday, December 26th is Play in the “Snow” Indoors! Kids will be able to make a snowstorm in a bottle, learn how snow melts, create ice sculptures, and so much more!

Free Thursday Nights at the GRAM

Every Thursday is the Meijer Free Thursday Nights at the Grand Rapids Art Museum from 5-9pm! Check out all the awesome exhibits the museum offers, it’s a great activity to do as a family over Winter Break!

Holiday Open Skate at Lawson Ice Arena

Open Skate is a great place for your family to get active while having fun! The Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo is hosting a special Holiday Skate on December 26th from 12pm – 2pm. It’s just $4 for admission and $1 to rent skates.

Weekend Fun: December 27th – 29th

Craig’s Cruisers Winter Break Wristbands

Craig’s Cruisers is offering special wristband deals for Winter Break from December 20th through January 5th! Families can pick from 2 awesome deals: 3 hours of unlimited attractions and jump time ($29.99) OR 3 hours of unlimited attractions, jump time, and buffet ($34.99). If you purchase one of these wristbands, you’ll get a $5 arcade card for free!

Winter Discovery Programs at Kalamazoo Nature Center

Celebrate winter at the Kalamazoo Nature Center with different programs and activities all week long (except for New Year’s day)! A children’s program will take place from 11am – 12pm and a program for all ages starting at 2pm. The Winter Discovery Programs are included with admission!

Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Get out of the cold and head to Air Zoo for their DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during Winter Break will include special activities the whole family will love! These fun activities are free with general admission. Friday, December 27th will include fun activities and educational experiences on the Moon Landing!

Mystery of the Christmas Star at Kingman Museum

Visit the Kingman Museum in Battle Creek to learn all about the Mystery of the Christmas Star! Families will be able to journey back to Bethlehem to learn about the star the wise men followed to find baby Jesus. The show is just $2 a person and takes place in the Planetarium throughout the week!

Learn to Luge at Muskegon Winter Sprots Complex

Starting this weekend, families will have the opportunity to learn to luge on one of only four luge tracks in the United States at Muskegon Winter Sports Complex! Find out more information and buy tickets here!

Benjammin at Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Families can come out to the Kalamazoo Valley Mueseum for Benjammin on Friday, December 27th from 12pm – 1pm for singing, dancing, and playing instruments! Kids can put on a concert for the whole family.

Monday, December 30th

Free Admission at the Ford Museum all break long

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is so excited to offer free admission during Winter Break, December 23rd – January 3rd! Families can go check out all their exciting exhibits as well as the former Breton Village train, which is on display for the holiday season.

Free Family Movie Day at Frauenthal

The Frauenthal Center in Muskegon is having a FREE family movie day on Monday, December 30th at 3pm! They’ll be showing Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Tuesday, December 31st

Air Zoo’s Countdown to Noon

Air Zoo wants everyone to be able to celebrate the New Year so they’re throwing a New Year’s Eve party early, with a countdown to Noon and a ball drop! There will be noon balloon drop, face painting, crafts, and more! The event takes place from 11am – 3pm and it’s free with admission.

Craig’s Cruisers New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in 2020 where the fun never ends! Craig’s Cruisers is having their annual New Year’s Eve Party with 2 chances to celebrate. First party is from 4-8pm with a ball drop at 6pm for $29.99 per person. Second party is from 9pm to 1am with the ball drop at midnight for $36.99 per person. Both deals include 3 hours in the buffet, unlimited attractions, jump time in the Trampoline Park, unlimited non-redemption video games, 2020 party favors, and a live DJ from 6pm – 1am.

New Year’s Early Eve at GRCM

Head into the New Year at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s early celebration from 6-8pm. There will be pizza, music, dancing, crafts, and even a ball drop with confetti!

Noon Year’s Eve at Forever Curious Children’s Museum

Ring in the New Year at the Forever Curious Children’s Museum in Fennville! There will be crafts, dance party, special activities, snacks, and a big balloon drop at noon! The event is from 10am – 2pm.

New Year’s Eve Balldrops:

Wednesday, January 1st – Happy New Year!

Craig’s Cruisers Wristband Wednesday

Head to Craig’s Cruisers on New Year’s Day for their Wristband Wednesday deal! From 4-9pm, they’ll have unlimited attractions, jump time, and 3 hour access to the Pizza and Pasta Buffet, all just $25.99!

Thursday, January 2nd

Holiday Splash Time

Head to the Holland Aquatic Center for special Winter Break deals! Kids can enjoy the awesome water slides, zip line, and splash zone all Winter Break from now until January 3rd!

Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Get out of the cold and head to Air Zoo for their DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during Winter Break will include special activities the whole family will love! These fun activities are free with general admission. Thursday, January 2nd will be Super STEAM day where kids will be able to build roller coasters, craft a tower, and more!

FREE Night at Muskegon Museum of Art

Every Thursday, families can enjoy free admission to the Muskegon Museum of Art from 4-8pm! This is an awesome and educational activity for you kids to do while on Winter Break.

Weekend Fun: January 3rd – 5th

Air Zoo Winter Break Family Fun Days

Get out of the cold and head to Air Zoo for their DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days! Thursdays and Fridays during Winter Break will include special activities the whole family will love! These fun activities are free with general admission. Friday, January 3rd is Rockin’ Rockets day where kids will be able to dsicover how rockets launch, design and fly their own take home paper rockets, and more!

Kingman Museum in Battle Creek

The Kingman Museum in Battle Creek is free to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 4pm! They also have special events happening in their planetarium on Sundays for just $2 a person!

All Aboard! At the Ford Museum

Bring the family out to the Gerald R. Ford Museum to enjoy the Brenton Village train display. There will be train themed story time, crafts, and activities held from 10am until noon. There will be free admission to the museum for families with children attending the program!

The Snowman by GR Symphony

Based on the award-winning children’s book The Snowman, this concert will be a magical night for all who attend on Saturday, January 4th at 3pm at DeVos Performance Hall. There will be a FREE pre-concert activities, crafts, and instrument petting zoo at 2pm.

Family Snowshoe Hike

Families will be able to get active and explore the Kalamazoo Nature Center on snowshoes every Saturday of January from 2-3pm. Bring your own or rent from KNC for just $5.

Nature Themed Board Game Day

Head to the Kalamazoo Nature Center on Saturday from 4-7pm for nature themed board games! This is included with admission.

Ongoing Family Fun:

Christmas Lite Show

The Christmas Lite Show is back for its 22nd year of family fun at Fifth Third Ballpark. This drive-thru light show is nearly 2 miles long with millions of lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, and more! This event begins this weekend and happens every Friday and Saturday night through Christmas. Families can even meet Santa after driving through the lights from 6-9pm.

Kroc Center Holiday Open Swim

The Kroc Center is hosting Holiday Open Swim during Winter Break for families to come have fun. Open swim includes water slides, basketball area, lazy river, and toddler play area! It’s just $6.50 for kids 11 and under and $8.50 for adults from now until January 3rd.

Museums:

Bodies Revealed Opens at GRPM!

Bodies Revealed is a great exhibit to check out over Winter Break to give your kids a fun yet educational experience. Families will have the opportunity to learn all about the human body and view the organs and internal systems like never before.

Design Zone at GRPM

Families can visit the Design Zone at the Grand Rapids Public Museum throughout the entire winter break! There’s tons of activities that highlight the importance of math and science in areas critical to building creativity and innovation. This exhibit is free with general admission!

Let It Snow – Holiday Planetarium Show

The GRPM wants to help families get into the holiday spirit with their Let It Snow Show! This features a variety of festive classic holiday sons, laser imagery, special effects, and more to make it an awesome experience. Let It Snow runs through January 5th and is just $4 with regular admission.

GiftWorks at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Experience the joy of giving this holiday season at GiftWorks at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum! Kids will be able to create, wrap, and share handmade gifts with their friends and family. This is offered daily until December 30th and is free with admission!

Winter Break at Curious Kids Museum

The museum is hosting their Winter Break program – Beneath the Sea! Kids will be able to learn all about the deep blue ocean. They’ll take a close up look at coral reefs, what lives in the ocean, and make fun crafts! This is free with admission and is happening all winter break from 12pm – 4pm.

Home Sporting Events:

Grand Rapids Griffins

Friday, December 27 th at 7pm

at 7pm Tuesday, December 31st at 6pm

Grand Rapids Drive

Saturday, January 4th at 7pm

Muskegon Lumberjacks

Friday, December 27 th at 7pm

at 7pm Saturday, December 28 th at 7pm

at 7pm Tuesday, December 31st at 8pm

Kalamazoo Wings: