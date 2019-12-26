Maranda’s Where You Live Special at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s Winter Break for students around West Michigan so Maranda held an hour long special of Where You Live to celebrate Winter Break and let families know of various things they can do at home and around the community while kids are off school! One of those special activities is ice skating in Rosa Parks Circle. Maranda met up with numerous kids and families skating and having fun together.

If your family is looking for a great time to go ice skating together, check out Maranda’s Kids Skate 4 Free program going on now. Local community partners are coming together to provide free skating to kids and families throughout the winter months!

Every Friday night through January, there will be free skating for all kids 17 and under from 4:30 – 6:30pm at The Rink Battle Creek thanks to our friends at the Battle Creek Community Foundation and owners of The Rink. Every Saturday, kids 17 and under are able to skate for free at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids from 10am to noon, thanks to Fifth Third Bank!

There will even be free hot cocoa at both The Rink and Rosa Parks Circle for kids to enjoy thanks to Biggby and Milk Means More!