Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide October 15th – 18th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Its the weekend and that means its time to get out with the family and have some fall-themed fun. There are tons of events happening around West Michigan that all ages can enjoy. If you’re looking for some ideas check out my complete list of weekend fun:

It’s that spooky time of year and John Ball Zoo welcomes you to their Halloween favorite Zoo Goes Boo! The Zoo will again transform into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and, of course, the Zoo’s amazing animals. Tradition returns this year with spooky treat stations ready for trick-or-treating located throughout the Zoo.

Head out to The Glowing Forest at Cannonsburg this weekend. This experience is a lighted sensory walk through the forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area. The woods are lit up with multiple light displays that all ages can enjoy. The Glowing Forest will run every Friday and Saturday 7pm-10pm through the end of October.

Head to Pinewood Park this Saturday at 7:00Pm for Glow in the Park. this exciting event will light up the night sky with a glow event and fun run. This event will feature a variety of glow-themed activities including light up playground games and crafts, music, food and a .3-1.0 Mile Fun Run/Walk.

If you’re looking for some Fall Halloween fun head to the Muskegon Farmers Market this weekend for their Halloween bash. Enjoy fall themed treats, crafts and fun while visiting with Princesses and superheroes. Not to mention a petting zoo and trick-or-treating will be available for all!

Humane Society of West Michigan invites kids of all ages to join them for a night of tricks and treats on Friday, October 15th, from 5:30pm – 8pm! Trick or Treat on our haunted trail, and compete in our costume contest for kids, pets, and duos. Enjoy spooky stories, games, food and so much more!

Grand Rapids Public Museums welcomes guests to experience their new exhibit, Bats: Masters of the Night. This interactive exhibit will teach guests everything they need to know about the lovable yet creepy creatures. Learn all about their mystery and why they are so important to our ecosystem.

Board the Pumpkin Train this weekend in Coopersville. Enjoy a family-friends, Halloween story time with Characters and interactive fun for all ages. At the end passengers can enjoy a locally grown pumpkin to take home.

Celebrate spooky season by learning about whooos at Blandford – our beautiful owl ambassadors! Enjoy cider and donuts while getting a close up introduction to our feathered friends surrounded by the changing leaves in Blandford’s Schoolyard.

IllumiZoo Wild Hues will have guests strolling through an illuminated landscape of nature drenched with rich lighting and sounds. Enjoy all different mediums of light and color as they dance to music throughout the zoo!

Head to Fellinlove Farm for their Not So Spooky Trail. Enjoy festive Halloween decorations as they are placed throughout the trails. While you’re there, hang out with fun animals and experience the farm with the family.