Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide June 25th – 27th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s another fabulous weekend in West Michigan and it is time to get out and have some fun with the family. There’s tons of super fun stuff happening around the area, check out our full list below! Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is opening its doors once again after over a year of no guests. The museum will welcome children and families starting June 22 and 24 for members only and will officially be open to the general public starting June 25. Advanced registration is required for entry to GRCM. And it is encouraged that guests to limit play sessions to 2 hours. Aside from new ticketing procedures and enhanced cleaning protocols, GRCM is offering a wide variety of new exhibits for kids of all aged to check out.

Be a part of building the new farm this Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM. the New location is located at 2950 80th Ave. in Zeeland. There is no shortage of family fun with goat walking, crafts and tours of the brand new barn. Activities for the whole family including brick making, tile making, and giveaways! This event will be $5 per person or just $20 for the whole family. Click here to register for this exiting Critter Barn Event.

The 60th annual Grand Haven Art Festival will be held June 26 and June 27, 2021. Downtown Grand Haven will be transformed into a chic, art gallery where you can buy beautiful art work from you favorite artists. The Art festival will provide the community and visitors with a unique opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind art, directly from the artist. Beginning at 10 AM on Saturday the city of Grand Haven will be providing free activities for children attending the Festival for Family Fun Day.

CREDIT: GRAND HAVEN ART FESTIVAL

This brand new zip line has been a community supported project our non-profit organization has been working on for over a decade and now it is time for you to ride it. Take a flight from the top of a Lake Michigan sand dune and through the White Pine Forest on their 1400 ft. dual zip line. You’ll race alongside a friend with a view of the treetops over Muskegon State park and the winter and summer luge tracks.

Minions Night is back at LMCU Ballpark this Friday at 7:05 P.M. It is also FAN-omenal Friday at the ballpark and Fridays are full of family fun! LMCU Ballpark and the West Michigan Whitecaps will have theme nights, a kids happy hour, mascot autograph session and more. Don’t miss the Minions at the ballpark.

Come out to help the city of Sand Lake celebrate their local heroes this Saturday June 26th, 2021 to honor those that serve our community everyday; Firefighters, Police Officers, and Rescue personnel.

The Parade will begin at dusk or approximately 9 P.M. taking place on Sand Lake Road.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be held on June 27 under the Big Top Tent, held rain or shine! The show will be located in Balyeat Field in downtown Sparta. Enjoy this wonderful one-ring circus show of classic and unique circus acts including trapeze, unicycles, dare devils, performing animals and much, much more!

This jam-packed five-day event will offer activities for the whole family. June 23 – 27, 2021 head out to the Lake Odessa Fair grounds for food, carnival, volleyball, derby and so much more. This fair that began on Wednesday will run all weekend and offer exciting family fun for all ages. Don’t forget to enjoy the beautiful fireworks show each night either.

CREDIT: LAKE ODESSA FAIR

Kids, Crafts, and Critters will be held on June 26 from10 Am to 1 PM. Guest can enjoy free admission to “Kids, Crafts, and Critters” inside Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center. Visit animals from local family farms, watch the train, make some crafts, have some fun! Family fun also includes soap making and sewing and spinning demonstrations.

Kick off your summer at Frugthaven this Saturday, June 26 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM with artists, crafters and makers from all over Michigan. Booths will be spread throughout the property; on the lawns, barns and under the tent. Click here to reserve your ticket to this fun event on the farm.

Catch the tail end of Celebration Cinema’s Cinema Week with some exciting giveaways and points. This weekend the movie-going fun doesn’t end. Check out events at celebration cinema on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at all celebration cinema locations. This Friday come out for Media Giveaway Day where guests can Visit with local media in our lobbies. On Saturday enjoy VIP Giveaway Day

where you can enter to win 1 year VIP subscription on Instagram. And close out Cinema Week with Bonus Points Day this Sunday. See a movie and get 200 extra points!