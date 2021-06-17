Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide June 18th – 20th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kick off this weekend with some great family fun all around West Michigan. Be Sure to spend some extra time celebrating your dad or any important father figure in your life for Father’s Day. There are some really great free events going on and you do not want to miss out!

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is in full swing at Blythefield Country Club! This exciting event is taking place all weekend and families can expect all kinds of fun. Children and teens, 17 and under are able to attend for free. All other guests can find tickets by clicking here. The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is not only a fun family event, it has raised millions of dollars and they expect to raise even more this year. All proceeds go to food pantries across six states, such as North Kent Connect in West Michigan. They use the money raised to help families facing food insecurity. Find out more about the tournament and how you can support Simply Give at Meijer.com

Head out to Air Zoo this Saturday at 11 A.M. This family fun experience will kick off with a women’s panel discussion at noon. Participants will enjoy a variety of activity tables, sponsor giveaways, toy demonstrations, chalking, tie-dyeing and more! Air Zoo educators will guide young engineers through building and testing catapults and several of the Corporate Engineering Challenge sponsors will be instructing and guiding families on exciting take home activities.

Movies on the Mound is back at LMCU Ballpark starting this Friday! Come out this weekend, Friday and Saturday to see films such as Incredibles 2, Black Panther, The Sandlot and more. Families will be able to enjoy these feature films from the baseball field. All you have to do is bring chairs, blankets, snacks and get ready for a great night from the mound.

The West Michigan Chalk festival is heading out to Tanger Outlets in Byron Center this weekend. Head out to Byron center with the family for food, shopping, fun and beautiful chalk art. This Saturday there will be a special Kids Chalk event where the family can get involved to create their own beautiful art. Enjoy some family fun with a caricature artist, DJ and more.

The City of Battle Creek is celebrating Juneteenth in a really exciting way. This year Battle Creek is working with our friends at Battle Creek Community Foundation to kick off this Juneteenth family day celebration with a children’s puppet show. The family fun continues into Saturday with a video contest, a motorcade parade, a vaccine clinic and a virtual concert from the talented Minor Element. Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the diversity of African American culture and learn about the importance of Juneteenth.

Enjoy this completely free event this weekend, Friday and Saturday. Join Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., 555 Monroe and AGA Nation for the belated but highly anticipated grand opening event for the new skate facility at 555 Monroe! This event includes a skate, bike and BMX competition, awards ceremonies, live graffiti mural painting by local artists, live music, food vendors, yard games, prizes and more.

Celebrate Fathers Day

Celebrate your dad with some fun events across West Michigan. There is no better way to honor your dad than by enjoying some free family fun. Whether you check out Meijer LPGA or head out to Craig’s Cruisers for some free mini golf, you are sure to have a great time. Check out these other events below:

Celebrate your Dad with a day of fun! Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20, 2021 and Dad’s play Mini-Golf for FREE with the purchase of a child’s Mini-Golf. Offer valid in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon.

Head to Frederik Meijer Gardens for some unique Father’s Day activities in the Children’s Garden. Participate in a “Family Fishing Fun” game, create a “Catch of the Day” fish print and listen to special stories all about celebrating fathers.

Fathers zip for free ($20 discount) when guests book a visit online at www.alleganevent.com to the riverfront zip line for June 18th, 19th, or 20th using the promotion code FREEFATHERZIP21.

Explore the woods and fields of Blandford Nature Center this Saturday. Spend time with dad by gathering the perfect materials to make your fort a fortress.

Celebrate Father’s Day on June 20 at Boulder Ridge! Admission fees for all dads are 50% off! Gate will be open from 12-6 pm.