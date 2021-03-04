Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for March 5th-7th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Princesses, butterflies, stories and more! Take a look at what’s happening around West Michigan this weekend!

The Princesses and Carriages special event is taking place at the Gilmore Car Museum on Saturday, March 6th from 11:30am-2:30pm. It’ll be a magical interaction for kids with storybook princesses plus an introduction to the museum’s indoor collection of more than 400 classic vehicles. Purchase tickets for the event here!

Butterflies are officially back at Frederick Meijer Gardens! You can check out the Butterflies Are Blooming with 7,000 tropical butterflies and 60 different species. The exhibition is included with a ticket purchase. For hours, ticket prices and more, visit MeijerGardens.org.

DeGraaf Nature Center in Holland has an 18 acre nature preserve that’s free and open to the public to explore! With a chance of sun this weekend, it’s a great time to get the kids out of the house and soaking up some sunshine. Take a look at what they have to offer here.

The Coopersville Farm Museum is hosting their Family Day this Saturday 10-2! Come out and enjoy the museum and event center for only $5 a family. For more information, visit their website here.

The March Storywalk Book in Hastings is free, educational and outdoors! Grab the kids and walk through the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute while reading We Are Water Protectors. The book is a 2021 Caldecott Medal winner for most distinguished American picture book for children and follows the journey of a young indigenous girl as she reminds us that we are all together on Mother Earth to help protect its water.

HOLLAND AND MUSKEGON WINTER MARKETS

Both Holland and Muskegon are hosting outdoor Winter Farmers Markets this weekend! Holland’s Outdoor Winter Market is open at the Eighth Street Market Place from 9am-1pm this Saturday. Muskegon’s Outdoor Winter Market also takes place Saturday but from 9am-2pm at 242 W. Western Ave. Visit each market’s website for COVID-19 guidelines and more information.

Let the kids get out some of their energy at SkyZone this Saturday! From 9am-11am, kids walking to age 7 can jump for 120 minutes, do crafts, get a temporary tattoo and meet and take photos with Elmo and Cookie Monster. Capacity is limited so get your tickets ahead of time here!

The John Ball Zoo offers Virtual Safaris every weekend! This Saturday at 10am, join them for 30 minutes of up close and personal information about various animals. Learn all about hawks this Saturday for “Hawkward or not?” The event is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and you can register here!

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a drop-in studio session. Learn how to make a 3D Paper Bouquet Card from 1pm-4pm. This event is free to GRAM members, and included with admission ($10 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for 5 and under). To learn more, head to their website or Facebook.

Kids get free movie tickets at Flick’s Family Film Festival – this weekend’s movie is “The War with Grandpa”! Kids are free and adult tickets are only $5. You can pick your showtime and reserve your seats here.