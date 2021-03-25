Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for March 26th-28th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have almost made it to Spring Break and Easter weekend, but why not kick of some spring-time fun a little early. You do not want to miss out on all of the fun happenings around West Michigan this weekend. Stop by John Ball Zoo’s opening day or even begin your Easter festivities early with some Easter-themed fun.

It ‘s finally here, opening day at John Ball Zoo! Come out this Saturday to see all of your favorite animals and more. The zoo is currently featuring a new exhibition, BRICKLIVE Supersized that magnifies nature’s small and mighty life forms into towering works of art with Legos. Don’t miss out on all of the fun, follow this link to reserve your tickets now.

With Easter right around the corner, kick off the festive fun with a Easter Bunny Road Rally around Downtown Grandville this Saturday. Find and capture a picture of your team with twelve different bunnies hidden around Grandville to win a special Easter prize. This is a free event for all, so load up your car and find those bunnies.

Lights up! Sound Down! This Saturday, Celebration Cinema is re-launching a movie-going experience designed especially for individuals and families with special needs, including autism. Sensory Showtimes present current movies with modifications intended to make the presentation extra comfortable and welcoming. This weekend Celebration Cinema will be showing Tom and Jerry at 10:30 A.M. To reserve your tickets and find out which cinemas will be offering this experience visit Celebration Cinema’s website.

It is time to rejoin the fun at Craig’s Cruisers in Muskegon and Holland. Enjoy the go-karts, mini golf, arcade and more. This weekend, Friday to Sunday, both locations will be open from noon until 9 P.M. Check out their “High-Five Special” to take advantage of five attractions for only $5. To get more information visit Craig’s Cruisers website.

In a free Facebook event virtually join in on a tour through the open desert to Petra and the Kingdom of Amman, Jordan’s Capital. Your tour guide live from the Middle East will take you on a virtual exploration of fascinating archaeological sites. See the world from your own home this Saturday. To follow along with this early morning event click here. For an alternative evening veiwing click here.

Stop by the Cedar Springs Public Library to pick up an Easter Kit starting Friday, March 26 until Saturday, April 3 while supplies last. Easter kits will be filled with an Easter craft, Easter candy and a mystery egg. Each mystery egg will either hold a treat or a ticket to pick out a raffle prize. Each child who gets an Easter kit will be entered in a drawing for their age group to win a bike!

Join Vine Church of Walker this Saturday for a 3,000 egg Easter Egg Hunt. This celebration will include free pizza, pop, candy, gift cards and more. Don’t miss out on all of the family fun this Saturday at 1 P.M. Everyone is welcome, so bring family, friends, neighbors, and more as we get into the Easter spirit.

Stop by the Byron Township Community Center this Saturday to visit with the Easter Bunny. Since Easter is right around the corner, this is a great opportunity for kids to get pictures and meet the Easter Bunny. Get your picture before it is too late. For more information visit the event page on Facebook.

Visit Airway Fun Center, Sundays from 9 A.M. to noon for all you can bowl and all you can eat pancakes. For just $12 per person, there is no better way to spend your Sunday morning. Visit Airway Fun Centers website for more information about this event and other fun, family-friendly options.

If your kid is in hockey or figure skating or just enjoys ice skating, head out to Cedar Rock Sports Plex on Saturday from 1pm-3pm for open skating! Every Saturday in March, they’ll be hosting open skating from 1pm-3pm, you can find out more on their website.

Celebrate Women’s History Month by learning about five Michigan women scientists who broke through the barriers of their time and boundaries of human knowledge to transform science for Michiganders and the world. Participants will be able to hear their stories, ask questions and receive suggestions for hands-on, at home science activities. Visit the Pierce Cedar Creek Institutes website for more information and registration.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a drop-in studio session. Learn how to make a 3D Paper Bouquet Card from 1pm-4pm. This event is free to GRAM members, and included with admission ($10 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for 5 and under). To learn more, head to their website or Facebook.

Kids get free movie tickets at Flick’s Family Film Festival – this weekend’s movie is “Earwig and the Witch”! Kids are free and adult tickets are only $5. You can pick your showtime and reserve your seats here.