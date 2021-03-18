Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for March 19th-21st

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The warm weather is here and there is no better place to spend your weekend than outdoors with baby goats and sheep or trying some fresh, Pure Michigan maple syrup. Take a look at what’s happening around West Michigan!

Sheep, goats and kittens, oh my! Stop by the Critter Barn this Saturday from 10am – 5pm to see all of the animals they have to offer. Even try your hand at bottle-feeding the newborn bull calves or milking a goat. There is so much cuteness to see this Spring at the Critter Barn so dont miss out.

Join Cedar Church for their first-ever Car Treasure Hunt. This will be a free afternoon of fun and prizes. Grab a treasure map at the church from 1-4pm and then begin the hunt for treasure around area parks. Participlants who complete the hunt will be enterned to win a free family weekend at Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City.

Come out for something sweet at Maple Row Sugar House this weekend. Michigan Maple Syrup Festival is offering everything for a pancake breakfast with Pure Michigan Maple Syrup to a coloring contest and a petting zoo. Also, ejoy free tours of the sugarbush and fresh maple syrup production. All of this and more this weekend from 10am – 4 pm.

Rock your crazy socks this Sunday at Fellinlove Farm in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day. In promotion of awareness, acceptance, inclusion and celebration of individuals with Down Syndrome, Fellinlove Farms is offering farm tours, pony rides, nature trail walks and more. Stop by from 2pm – 4pm to celebrate.

Kids age 7 and under drop in to Sky Zone Grand Rapids this Staurday at 10am for a two-hour bouce with dinosaurs. Little Leapers will not only have a two hour bounce to themsleves, but kids can create a specialcraft, get temporary tattos and even take picture with dinosaurs. for more information and tickets click here.

If your kid is in hockey or figure skating or just enjoys ice skating, head out to Cedar Rock Sports Plex on Saturday from 1pm-3pm for open skating! Every Saturday in March, they’ll be hosting open skating from 1pm-3pm, you can find out more on their website.

The John Ball Zoo offers Virtual Safaris every weekend! This Saturday at 10am, join them for 30 minutes of up close and personal information about various animals. Splash into Spring with some feathery friends this Saturday for “All Quacked Up.” The event is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and you can register here!

The March Storywalk Book in Hastings is free, educational and outdoors! Grab the kids and walk through the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute while reading We Are Water Protectors. The book is a 2021 Caldecott Medal winner for most distinguished American picture book for children and follows the journey of a young indigenous girl as she reminds us that we are all together on Mother Earth to help protect its water.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a drop-in studio session. Learn how to make a 3D Paper Bouquet Card from 1pm-4pm. This event is free to GRAM members, and included with admission ($10 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for 5 and under). To learn more, head to their website or Facebook.

Kids get free movie tickets at Flick’s Family Film Festival – this weekend’s movie is “Earwig and the Witch”! Kids are free and adult tickets are only $5. You can pick your showtime and reserve your seats here.