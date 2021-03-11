Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for March 12th-14th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring is right around the corner and many organizations are hosting fun family events outdoors this weekend! Take a look at what’s happening around West Michigan!

MAPLE SUGARING EVENTS AROUND WEST MICHIGAN

Many farms and nature centers around West Michigan, including Van Raalte Farms in Holland, Swisslane Farms and the Kalamazoo Nature Center are offering different maple sugar events. Find out how the sap is extracted from Maple trees and turned into syrup!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday for some family fun! Celebrate by enjoying your favorite Irish music outdoors on Bates Alley, the North Kalamazoo Mall, and from the Kalamazoo State Theatre’s marquee. St. Patrick and Liam the Leprechaun will be making the rounds throughout downtown.

Air Zoo is hosting daily floor shows, free with admission. The 30 minute shows feature live science experiments and more! See this weekend’s schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

We’re all excited for the weather to get warmer so celebrate spring at the Hudsonville Nature Center! They’re hosting a Signs of Spring family hike on Sunday at 2pm for free! For more information about the hike, click here.

If your kid is in hockey or figure skating or just enjoys ice skating, head out to Cedar Rock Sports Plex on Saturday from 1pm-3pm for open skating! Every Saturday in March, they’ll be hosting open skating from 1pm-3pm, you can find out more on their website.

Do you have a funny family? Join LaughFest’s Virtual Family Improv for free this Saturday at 11am! Families can get silly playing improvised games and learning new games to play on road trips! To get the Zoom link for the event, visit the Facebook event page.

The John Ball Zoo offers Virtual Safaris every weekend! This Saturday at 10am, join them for 30 minutes of up close and personal information about various animals. Get up close and personal with some slithering snakes this Saturday for “For Goodness Snakes.” The event is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and you can register here!

The March Storywalk Book in Hastings is free, educational and outdoors! Grab the kids and walk through the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute while reading We Are Water Protectors. The book is a 2021 Caldecott Medal winner for most distinguished American picture book for children and follows the journey of a young indigenous girl as she reminds us that we are all together on Mother Earth to help protect its water.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a drop-in studio session. Learn how to make a 3D Paper Bouquet Card from 1pm-4pm. This event is free to GRAM members, and included with admission ($10 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for 5 and under). To learn more, head to their website or Facebook.

Kids get free movie tickets at Flick’s Family Film Festival – this weekend’s movie is “The War with Grandpa”! Kids are free and adult tickets are only $5. You can pick your showtime and reserve your seats here.