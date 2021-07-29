Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for July 30th – August 1st

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Its the weekend and that means its time for some great family fun. Take some time to enjoy the last days of July and the start to August. Before you know it, kids will be heading back to school so be sure to take advantage of the summer days while you have them. Here are some of my top picks for this weekend:

Throughout the Month of August John Ball Zoo members and Grand Rapids Public Museum Members can use their memberships interchangeably. This means that if you’re a member at John Ball Zoo, starting on August 1 you can get into the Grand Rapids Public Museum completely free. And, if you’re a member at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, you can get into John Ball Zoo completely free. Now, this only lasts throughout the month of August so be sure to take advantage of this opportunity while it lasts and if you’re not a member yet, now is the time to sign up!

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is celebrating their 24th Birthday with their 2nd Annual “Day of Play” Celebration. This special celebrations is a free event where children and their families can get outside and play. This event features a collaboration of community partners offering creative, interactive experiences, including games, crafts, and of course, bubbles! Special musical guest Jim Dandy and the Fancy Pants will be performing on the stage. This event is free and open to the public.

It all starts this Weekend! Walk through a five acre field of brilliantly colored sunflowers during Gull Meadow Farms 3rd annual Sunflower Days. On these special weekends in August, you will be able to enjoy the beautiful sunflower fields. With more than two dozen different varieties of sunflowers, this is an event you do not want to miss!

The beloved Battle Creek Bombers are home all weekend long. Be sure to bring the family out to the ballpark and cheer on Battle Creeks favorite team. The first pitch will be at 6:35 PM Friday and Saturday and at 1:35 PM on Sunday at C.O. Brown Stadium. While you’re there, enjoy some great food, picnic and playground areas and of course, some good, old baseball fun!

Its that time of year in Grand Haven! It is the annual Coast Guard Festival that kicks off this weekend with a super fun, family event. This Saturday, July 31 kids and families can put their skills to the test to design and build a human-powered cardboard boat capable of racing a 200-yard course up to three times. Their will be different racing classes depending on age and your number of crew. Registration can be completed online by clicking here, or day of registration will begin at 12PM.

Head to Grand Haven’s Musical Fountain this Saturday and Sunday for fun themed shows. This Saturday get ready to listen to the sounds of Jedi Masters for their Star Wars themed night. May the force be with you as you watch water and light dance to the Star Wars soundtrack. On Sunday, continue with the movie themed fun for their Night at the Movies themed show. Enjoy songs from classic and famous movies that everyone will love!

Family Promise of Grand Rapids is hosting their 3rd annual family community event called Family Frolic at the Zoo! Emily Linnert, from WOOD TV8, will be the emcee for the evening and fun-filled night! they will have prizes, giveaways, a scavenger hunt for kids and of course animals! All ages are welcome to the John Ball Zoo Family Frolic this Sunday, August 1 starting at 6:30 PM.

Head out to the Ottawa County Fair today for some great family fun. Kids of all ages can enjoy everything from rides and games to animals, truck shows and food. Bring the whole family out to the Fair Grounds today and throughout the rest of the weekend the fun continues.

The Tri-Cities Family YMCA invites you to join the Coast Guard City USA Run on Saturday, July 31st, 2021. Whether you are an avid racer or an occasional walker, there is something for everyone and all ages are welcome. The races consist of a US Track & Field certified 5K Run and 10K Run, a 1 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk (be sure to bring your wagon or stroller), or a Virtual Race option. Online registration can be completed in advanced, or day-of registration can me completed at the Tri-Cities YMCA beginning at 6:30 AM.

Head out to the Clare County Fair for some great family fun this weekend. Enjoy all kinds of kid friendly activities including carnival rides, games, food shows and more. Bring the whole family out for a great time in Clare.