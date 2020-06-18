Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for Father’s Day Weekend, June 19th – 21st

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The weekend is here and we have tons of awesome options for family fun! As you know, it’s Father’s Day weekend so we have some great ideas of how you can spend time as a family celebrating the special father in your life. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend so get outside and enjoy all that beautiful West Michigan has to offer. Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

Head to a local beach, park, or splash pad

Beaches, campgrounds, and splash pads are open for families to enjoy! There are tons of locations to choose from including the beautiful beaches in Muskegon and Holland, splash pads in Grand Rapids, or visit a local hiking trail. Check out a full list of outdoor fun here!

Go berry picking at local farms

A great way to spend an afternoon as a family is to head to a local farm for berry picking! There are tons of farms around West Michigan that offer different kinds of berry pickings. Right now, strawberries are in season and are super delicious! Find out the best West Michigan U-pick berry farms here!

Make a yummy treat for dad this Father’s Day

A fun way to celebrate dad this weekend is to have the kids get in the kitchen and make him a special treat! There are so many fun fun treats to make, check out kid-friendly recipes on Milk Means More’s website.

Father’s Day Special – Free Mini-Golf at Craig’s Cruisers

A great way to celebrate your dad this weekend is with a day of fun at Craig’s Cruisers! All of their outdoor attractions are open including go-karts, mini-golf, bumper boats, and the zip-line. On Father’s Day, June 21st, dads can mini-golf for FREE with the purchase of a child’s golf.

Father’s Day at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

Make your Father’s Day celebration extra wild this year by taking the family to Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park! You can check out all the cool animals and everything the park has to offer. Plus, dads get half-price admission on Father’s Day!

Maranda Park Party Pop Up Style – Enter to Win

This summer will be a little different than we’ve ever seen, but Maranda is still bringing the fun to West Michigan! This summer, Maranda is giving every kid the chance to win BIG! Every day through July 31st, Maranda is giving prizes out virtually. Each winner will win a $100 Meijer gift card and a Park Party Prize Pack! Enter to win now HERE!

Father’s Day at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in New Era is celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday with FREE admission for all dads! Plus, dads will also get a complimentary apple cinnamon donut and cup of coffee. This a great destination for tons of family fun. You can check out the farm animals, do all the fun farm activities, and check out the bakery.

Taste of Muskegon

The 2020 Taste of Muskegon is going virtual and kicks off this weekend! They are encouraging families to get various taste items as take out from the different participating restaurants. They also will be having a virtual Kids Zone with fun activities for kids to do, and even the chance to win fun prizes. Check out more information here!

Lunchtime Live in Kalamazoo

Lunchtime Live will return to Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo for the 2020 summer season! This year Lunchtime Live will look a little bit different, but there will still be great scenery, music, food trucks, and fun! To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 we ask that visitors follow health official guidelines and keep a minimum 6ft of distance from others outside their household. This summer event series will kick off on Friday, June 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will continue every Friday through September 4. This is a free event and all community members are welcome.

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!