Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for August 21st – 22nd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Happy weekend! We have a full list of fun things happening this weekend that you and your family can do together! It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in West Michigan so get outside and enjoy what our community has to offer. Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

Check out The Holland Oz Project

A wonderful idea for family fun this weekend is to check out The Holland Oz Project in Downtown Holland! This project is a free outdoor exhibit and was built as a way to celebrate the Wonderful Wizard of Oz book, the author L. Frank Baum, and the characters. Families will find bronze sculptures from the book, floral mosaic, the yellow brick road, and more!

Take a trip to the Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland is an awesome place to go for family fun this weekend! Kids can learn all about farming and agriculture while checking out all the cool farm animals including cows, goats donkey, pigs, a horse, and more! It’s a fun learning experience for the whole family.

Alien Worlds and Androids exhibit at Air Zoo

The Air Zoo in Portage has recently added a new exhibit – Alien Worlds and Androids! Kids and families can join scientists in the search for alien life in and beyond the solar system. They’ll be able to explore 9 different themed environments and immerse into the discoveries throughout space! This will definitely leave you wondering, “are we alone?”. They’re open this weekend on Friday and Saturday from 9am – 5pm and Sunday from noon – 5pm.

Yoga on the Ship in Muskegon

Rootdown Yoga Juice Greens in Downtown Muskegon offers Yoga on the Ship every week Sunday – Thursday on the US LST 393. You must register in advance on their website. Families can come out and get some exercise with a beautiful view!

Enter Maranda’s BIG Back 2 School Giveaway

How ever your kids are going back to school, we’ve got you covered! Maranda has teamed up with Meijer and Metro by T-Mobile for a BIG Back to School giveaway! Four lucky winners will a Chromebook from T-Mobile and $100 Meijer gift card for a shopping spree. How awesome is that?! Enter here!

Visit Your Local Lakes

It’s going to be a beautiful summer weekend and a great way to spend it as a family is at one of the many beautiful beaches in West Michigan! Whether it’s Lake Michigan or an inland lake, you can’t go wrong with a day spend at the beach. Check out GR Kid’s full list of amazing lakes to visit in West Michigan!

Visit local Splash Pads

If you’re not feeling like going to a lake, check out one of West Michigan’s many splash pads! Several are now open including at Lamar Park in Wyoming. For a full list of splash pads, check it out here!

Great Start Collaborative of Kent County free goodie bag giveaway

Great Start Collaborative of Kent County is giving away free child development good bags this Saturday from 10am – 1pm at the corner of Alger St and Madison Ave. Families can receive “Essential Needs of Play” bag which will include a bunch of goodies to help with child development!

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes all summer long for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!

Blueberry Picking

A great family activity for this weekend is to head to your local U-pick farm to pick some blueberries! Blueberries are in season right now and this is a fun way to spend the afternoon as a family while getting some fresh air. Check out a list of local farms here!