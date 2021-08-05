Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide August 6th – 8th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weekend is here and that means its time for some family fun! Enjoy fun all around West Michigan this weekend by getting outside and hanging out with the family. From Grand rapids to the Lakeshore there is sure to be something from everyone. If you are looking for some Ideas for family fun check out my top picks:

The West Michigan Whitecaps are home for the weekend and that means they are pitching tons of family fun to West Michigan. This Friday, families can head to the ballpark for Fanomenial Friday Olympics Night Night. Fan can enjoy fireworks and ball park food. And of course families can enjoy Family Day on Sunday with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Kids can head to Homeplate and run the bases with West Michigan Whitecaps Friends.

Enjoy Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival this weekend with the whole family. There will be plenty of entertainment for all ages including dancing, food, art and so much more. The community can learn abut Hispanic Culture by seeing it first hand. Be sure to check it out all weekend long in the heart of Grand Rapids.

Coast Guard Festival is sadly coming to a close this weekend but that does not mean the fun has to stop. Be sure to head to the lakeshore to check out the Grand Parade this Saturday kicking off at 11:45 AM in downtown Grand Haven. You might even see some special friends from Storm Team 8 while you’re there.

The popular two-day event known as Reptile Weekend at Binder Park Zoo is set to happen on Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8, but it will look a little different than in past years. Visit the zoo for an abbreviated version of this special event provides an opportunity for an up-close look at some of Binder Park Zoo’s very own fascinating reptiles on exhibit – for two days only!

This August, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and GRAM Members enjoy reciprocal benefits the entire month! GRAM members may present their member card for free admission to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. and Grand Rapids Children’s Museum members can get in free at the GRAM all month long. If you’re not a member at either, now is the time to join. Be sure to check it out!

Zeeland’s Chalk Fest is a free event showcasing chalk art. Watch the artists while you enjoy live music, food trucks, and more. Chalk artists will working from 12 PM – 4 PM and guests can watch as beautiful art is created on the sidewalk beneath them. From 4 PM – 8 Pm the art will be complete and you can check out all of the cool displays up close.

Members of the Caledonia community present ‘Something to Celebrate’ an attempt for the Guinness World Record title of ‘Largest Display of Chalk Pavement Art.’ Currently the Largest display can be found in Germany with 944 drawings. Come watch or event contribute as the community attempts to create 1,000 drawings on August 6, 2021 from 10 am – 2 pm!

Join Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation at Riverside Park for FREE kayak demos on the lagoon! No registration necessary, just drop in. This event is perfect for beginners looking for calm water to try kayaking. Lifeguard certified staff will be on site with kayaks, paddles, flotation devices, and tips on using the kayaks. Single and double passenger kayaks will be available on site.