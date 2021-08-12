Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide August 13th – 15th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is the weekend and that means it is time for some big family fun. All across West Michigan families can participate is some really great events, especially if you head to the Lakeshore. If you’re looking to find some family fun where you live, check out my weekend picks!

On the Grand Haven Beach families can enjoy a sand sculpture contest! Armatures and professions will showcase their sand skills and amaze and wow families with their creations! Individuals can use the sand-sculpting skills they learn at Castle Grande on August 14th and put them to the test at Sand Sculpture Contest! Each year, hundreds of people gather on the Grand Haven shoreline to construct beautiful sand sculptures and works of art. Participants are given 2 hours to create their masterpiece before an esteemed panel of judges observes their work and crowns the newest royalty of the sand castles! Mark your calendars for August 14th and enjoy a fun day full of sun, sand, and fun for the whole family!

Join us on Saturday August 14th from 12:30pm to 7:00pm at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon Michigan for the third annual Great Lakes Surf Festival. The Great Lakes Surf Festival is not a surfing contest and not just a festival. It is a celebration of Great Lakes surf culture and is open to all types of board sports disciplines that enjoy the surf.

Saturday is Kids Day at the Kent County Youth Fair! Bring the whole family to the Lowell Fairgrounds for all kinds of fair fun! Kids can enjoy rides, games, fair food, animals, and so many other opportunities for great entertainment. And this is the last day for the Kent County Youth Fair so be sure to take advantage of all the the fair fun before its gone.

It’s a big weekend at the Delta Plex in Walker as the GR Comic Con Summer Bash blasts in to town. This comic book and popular arts convention that will be held throughout the entire weekend at the DeltaPlex. This show will feature a huge vending room selling comic books, anime/manga, movie memorabilia, action figures, toys, and other cool stuff as well as Several appearances by Hollywood celebrities, comic book artist appearances, giant vending room, genre-themed film festival, costume contest, gaming room, lots of event for the little ones…and a lot more!

Family resource organization Great Start Collaborative of Kent County is hosting a free in-person event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alger Heights Great Start. Participants will receive an ‘Essential Needs of Play’ bag which will include a number of goodies to help with child development. In addition,20 community organizations will be participating and providing amazing giveaways. Kent District Library and Grand Rapids Public Library will also have their bookmobiles on site.

Grab your favorite people for one of nature’s greatest “light” shows – the perseid meteor shower. Join local astronomy experts under the night sky to view this annual display of “falling stars” while you enjoy s’mores provided by the park. All that’s needed is a blanket or lawn chair to experience what will likely become an annual family tradition! Meet at the beach day use area (park in the north lot).

Rock the Block is back in 2021 with a twist! This year LINC UP is bringing Rock the Block to the community! On Saturday, August 14th from 11:00AM-3:00PM LINC UP is hosting Rock the Park at three locations – Garfield Park, Roosevelt Park, and Gerald Ford Academic Center! Enjoy all kinds of different family fun at all of the parks.

A Glimpse of Africa Festival, is one of its kind, and the Largest annual African Cultural Festival in West Michigan. A Glimpse of Africa hosts this one-day spectacular event not only to educate but to showcase the rich, diverse, and beautiful African cultures through Fashion, Art, Food, Dance, Music, and different interactive activities.

Rapid Yard Cards will be setting up a Back-To-School Signs at Robinette’s for all ages. Come and take your own pictures and have the sign personalized to suit your child’s grade. Each child will get a free donut. Be sure to bring the whole family out and get the whole family to head back to school with some lasting family fun!

Join Dance United Holland in Kollen Park to watch a take on Grimm’s “Snow White”. Dancers spent 6 weeks this summer learning and practicing their choreography. There are two show times for children and families to enjoy.: 2:00 pm & 4:00pm.