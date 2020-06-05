Maranda’s weekend family fun guide: West Michigan hotspots back open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This is an exciting weekend because various family fun attractions in West Michigan are back open and ready for business! Although it’s important you and your family practice social distancing and follow the safety guidelines set it place, you can still have a great weekend together. Check out our full list below of what’s happening in West Michigan and make it a great weekend Where You Live!

Getty Drive-In Opens

The Getty Drive-In in Muskegon opens for the summer on Friday, June 5th! Families can get in their car, head to Muskegon, and have a family move night from your car! They’ll be playing Trolls World Tour and the original Superman. This is an awesome way to spend the night!

Visit the Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is open and ready for business! Families can check out all the cool animals and have a fun day together! The Zoo is taking necessary steps to make sure all guests are healthy and safe while at the park. Check out their safety measures before you go here!

Take a day trip to Lewis Farms and Petting Zoo

Another West Michigan hotspot that is back open is Lewis Farms and Petting Zoo in New Era! Just a quick drive from Grand Rapids, families can check out all the farm animals, play on the attractions such as the pedal carts, or play tons of fun life size games like connect four. You can even check out their delicious treats in the bakery!

Head to a local beach, park, or splash pad

Beaches, parks, splash pads, and public pools are opening this weekend in West Michigan! There are tons of locations to choose from including the beautiful beaches in Muskegon and Holland, splash pads at Millennium Park, or visit a local hiking trail. Check out local splash pads here! You can also check out our full list of West Michigan hiking and walking trails here!

Grand Rapids Virtual Arts Festival

Since Festival of the Arts could not happen this year in Grand Rapids due to COVID-19, they got creative and created a Virtual Arts Festival so families could still enjoy and celebrate the arts! You can check out the Virtual Arts Festival this Friday, June 5th and Saturday, June 6th starting at 10am on woodtv.com. Find out more information here!

Zoo Insiders with John Ball Zoo

While John Ball Zoo is closed and many are home from work and school, let us help make your time fun and educational. Join us on Facebook as we visit our animals and various areas around the Zoo, talk with keepers and more with videos and pictures on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 2:00 PM. Don’t have access to social media? No worries! All videos will be posted to this webpage and to our YouTube channel.

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!

Digital Creature Feature at Kzoo Nature Center

Every Saturday at 3pm the Kalamazoo Nature Center is live-streaming a Digital Creature Feature on their Facebook page! Each week kids can learn all about a new creature at the center, this week is a Musk Turtle! You’ll learn all about the creature and their role in the wild from an animal care staff member.