Maranda’s weekend family fun guide, July 31st – August 2nd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Can you believe this weekend is already the first weekend of August?! Time is flying by! If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend, check out our full list of fun!

Moovies from the Mound

Since baseball isn’t able to happen at Fifth Third Ballpark this year, the West Michigan Whitecaps teamed up with Milk Means More for Moovies from the Mound! Families are welcome to come out to the ballpark for a series of outdoor movies, presented by Milk Means More. Check out the movie line up HERE!

Reptile Weekend Scaled Back

The Binder park Zoo is hosting Reptile Weekend this Saturday from 9am – 6pm and Sunday from 11am – 6pm! Families will get the chance to see some of the zoo’s very own fascinating reptiles and learn all about them!

Blueberry Picking

A great family activity for this weekend is to head to your local U-pick farm to pick some blueberries! Blueberries are in season right now and this is a fun way to spend the afternoon as a family while getting some fresh air. Check out a list of local farms here!

Slimy Skins and Scales

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting an event for reptile lovers this weekend! Kids can come learn all about reptiles and amphibians and get to see them up close. The event takes place Saturday from 11am – 12pm.

Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World exhibit at Grand Rapids Public Museum

It’s opening weekend for Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World at the Grand Rapids Public Musuem! Starting Saturday, families can learn all about outbreaks like Ebola, Influenza, and even COVID-19. Visitors will learn about the vaccination process, stigmas associated with certain infectious diseases, different roles community members and international partnerships assume to help stop outbreaks from becoming epidemics and more. This is a great learning opportunity for kids!

Science Saturday at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Science Saturday this weekend at 11am! Kids will be able to learn about the natural world of Michigan animals and plants including insects, birds, flowers, and more. They’ll learn from a guest naturalist about what makes Michigan so unique. This is free with admission and includes family-friendly activities!

Sunflower Days at Gull Meadow Farms

This weekend, and the next two weekends, are the second annual Sunflower Days at Gull Meadow Farms! Families can come walk through the beautiful sunflower fields together as a family. It’s just $13 per person for a wagon ride, family activities, access to the sunflower fields, and 1 sunflower to cut and take home with you!

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes all summer long for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.

Movies in the Park in EGR

East Grand Rapids is hosting movies in the park this Friday night starting at 8:30pm at John A. Collins Park! They will be screening the live action The Legend of Tarzan and it’s totally free! Please social distance and follow safety guidelines.

Movies in the Park in Allendale

Allendale is also hosting movies in the park this Friday night starting at 9:30pm at Allendale Community Park! They will be screening Aladdin and it’s free to the public.

Drive Thru Carnival Food at the Woodland Mall

The Woodland Mall is hosting a drive thru for carnival food in their parking lot! This will take pace all weekend long from 11am – 7pm. Families can get elephant ears, corn dogs, hot dogs, fries, cotton candy, slushies, and so much more! This event is drive thru only and will be one way traffic. You can enter through the front of the mall, stay in your car, wear a mask, and order!

Battle Creek Bombers & Kalamazoo Growlers Home Games

Both the Battle Creek Bombers and Kalamazoo Growlers are home this weekend! The Growlers are home Saturday and Bombers home Sunday, both games are taking place at Homer Stryker field in Kalamazoo. You can buy tickets on their websites.