Maranda’s weekend family fun guide for the final weekend of July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Can you believe it’s the final weekend of July?! This summer is flying by! But there’s still time for family fun! It’s going to be a beautiful weekend across West Michigan which makes it a perfect time to get out and enjoy summertime as a family. We have a full list of fun stuff happening this weekend that will be perfect for kids! Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

Visit MOO-ville Creamery

A great location to visit for family fun this weekend is to head to Nashville, MI and visit MOO-ville Creamery! Kids can check out all the cool farm animals in the petting zoo, play with the farm toys, and try some of their delicious ice cream. The cool part is that the petting zoo is totally free! Check out their hours on their website.

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes all summer long for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.

Kids, Crafts, and Critters at Coopersville Farm Museum

The Coopersville Farm Museum is offering a fun event for families this weekend, Kids, Crafts, and Critters! This totally free event takes place Saturday from 10am – 1pm. Kids can check out the different animals, make crafts, and hang out as a family.

Fair at the Farm

Dairy Discovery in Alto is hosting Fair at the Farm this Friday and Saturday from 11am – 10pm! This family fun event will include bounce houses, carnival games and food, hayrides, the chance to check out farm animals, and so much more! Only 100 people are allowed at the event at a time. The event is $10 for kids 3 and older and $12 for adults.

Kalamazoo Growlers Home Games

The Kalamazoo Growlers are home all weekend! Families can head out to Homer Stryker Field to watch games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Saturday’s game is Bark in the Park which means fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game. Check out game times and more information here!

Science Saturday at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Science Saturday this weekend at 11am! Kids will be able to learn about the natural world of Michigan animals and plants including insects, birds, flowers, and more. They’ll learn from a guest naturalist about what makes Michigan so unique. This is free with admission and includes family-friendly activities!

Muskegon Community Paddle

The City of Muskegon is hosting a paddle party on Muskegon Lake this Saturday from 8am – 11am starting at Fishermans Landing boat launch. Families can paddle board on the lake, mingle with other families (from a safe distance!), and have a fun morning together! The event is an attempt to break the world record for longest kayak/canoe parade!

Visit Your Local Lakes

A great way to spend the weekend is at one of the many beautiful beaches in West Michigan! Whether it’s Lake Michigan or an inland lake, you can’t go wrong with a day spend at the beach. Check out GR Kid’s full list of amazing lakes to visit in West Michigan!

Drive Thru Carnival Food at the Woodland Mall

The Woodland Mall is hosting a drive thru for carnival food in their parking lot! This will take pace all weekend long from 11am – 7pm. Families can get elephant ears, corn dogs, hot dogs, fries, cotton candy, slushies, and so much more! This event is drive thru only and will be one way traffic. You can enter through the front of the mall, stay in your car, wear a mask, and order!

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!