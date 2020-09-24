Maranda’s weekend family fun guide for September 25th – 27th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the first official weekend of fall and it is going to be a beautiful weekend in West Michigan so get the family out and explore! There’s tons of super fun stuff happening around the area, check out our full list below! Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

Final weekend for Bodies Revealed at GRPM

This weekend is your family’s last chance to see Bodies Revealed at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Bodies Revealed allows people to learn about their own bodies and, ultimately, teach how to take better care of one’s own health and make positive lifestyle choices. Get your tickets now before the exhibits last day on Sunday.

Harvest Moon Festival in Grant

The city of Grant is hosting a fun event for families this Saturday starting at 9am, with social distancing of course! The Harvest Moon Festival will be filled with family-friendly activities corn hole contests, pie baking contests, chili cook off, and more

Chalk It Up in Downtown Grand Rapids

Downtown Grand Rapids is hosting a fun event for families this weekend at Rosa Parks Circled called Chalk It Up! They invite you to make your own chalk masterpiece throughout the chalk zones on Monroe Center & Louis Campau Promenade. This event is FREE to attend and is part of The Bridge GR series. There will be food trucks to grab a bite to eat too!

Harvest Festival in Rockford

The annual Rockford Harvest Festival will look a little different this year, but they’re making the most of it. Come down Saturday for a day full of fall festivities including the farmers market, car show, craft booths, and more. Kids can even make their own scarecrow! They will be following safety guidelines and ask all guests do the same.

Under the Arctic opens at GRPM

The Under the Arctic: Digging into Permafrost exhibit opens at the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend and explores the subject of climate change through the lens of a thawing Arctic environment. Visitors step into the boots of climate science researchers to explore real Ice Age fossils, ancient ice cores and engineering challenges posed by thawing permafrost. This will be a super neat learning experience for kids! Get your tickets now!

Dawg Catcher – Park Clean Up

Join Ferris State University staff, students, and alumni for their annual Dawg Catcher event this Saturday! The Dawg Catcher event is a community fall service project to clean up Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. People of all ages are welcome, register here!

Moovies from the Mound

It’s the final weekend for Moovies from the Mound presented by Milk Means More at Fifth Third Ballpark! The movie screenings are taking place Friday and Saturday and they’ll be showing Aladdin and The Greatest Showman on Friday and Toy Story 4, Harry Potter, and Pirates of the Caribbean on Saturday. Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and head to Fifth Third Ballpark. Get your tickets online!

Princess & Superhero Weekend at Lewis Adventure Farm

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in New Era is hosting something magical this weekend with their Princess and Superhero weekend! They encourage families to come out in their favorite costumes to meet their favorite characters! There will also be fall themed activities, delicious treats in the bakery, and of course pumpkin picking. Get your tickets online!

The Bridge GR

Introducing over a month-long series of events celebrating Grand Rapids’ art, culture, community and music focused on economic recovery and reactivation. The Bridge GR is a new community celebration designed to create opportunity for community conversations and bridge the gap between our current COVID-19 reality and a bright future.

Take a hike on a local trail

There are SO many hiking trails to choose from in West Michigan, whether you hit the lake shore or stay in the Grand Rapids area! We have a big list of various trails that are family friendly, check it out HERE.

Spend the day at Craig’s Cruisers

A great place for family fun is where the fun never ends – Craig’s Cruisers! Whether you want to mini golf, race on the go-karts, or ride the zip line, they have something for everyone. They even have their restaurant open at the Grand Rapids location, and your family can still get their delicious pizza at Muskegon and Holland. All locations are open all weekend long!

Use your imagination at Air Zoo

If you’re looking for an educational yet super fun experience for your family, then head to the Air Zoo this weekend!hundreds of their air crafts, space crafts, hands on exhibits, and more for families to explore and discover. Although their rides and theaters aren’t open yet, they still have tons of fun stuff for families! Check out their newest exhibit Alien Worlds and Androids.

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.