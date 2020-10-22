Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for October 23rd-25th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and we have a full list of fall family fun that you can do this weekend! We have a wide variety of fun things to do whether it’s go pumpkin picking, explore a spooky trial, or attend a safe Halloween gathering. Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

Visit local pumpkin patch

It’s the weekend before Halloween so it’s a perfect time to visit your local pumpkin patch! There’s so many fun things to do at pumpkin patches including pick out your pumpkins, corn maze, activities, and of course delicious baked good! Once you have your pumpkins, have a family pumpkin carving party!

Zoo Goes Boo

It’s the final weekend for Zoo Goes Boo at the John Ball Zoo, all weekend from 10am – 5pm! Although this year will look a little different, it’s still going to be super fun for families. The Zoo will transform into a Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and animals. Guests are encouraged to dress up! Purchase your tickets ahead of time HERE!

Skeletour in Kalamazoo

Downtown Kalamazo is hosting their month long SkeleTour where the downtown streets are filled with skeletons representing great businesses! From creepy to scary to funny to silly, there are tons of different unique sculptures! Your family can talk a stroll throughout downtown to check out the skeleton and then have a meal at one of the restaurants!

The Famous Pumpkin Train

The Coopersville & Marne Railway is hosting their annual fall tradition, the Famous Pumpkin Train! Passengers will be entertained during the ride with characters singing and dancing. Each child will get a pumpkin too. Get your tickets online at their website!

KidZone open at YMCA

The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is excited to welcome members back into its facilities and has a variety of options for you to stay safe, healthy, and active. KidZone child watch services for members are now available by appointment. To learn more about booking a timeslot at KidZone locations or to learn more about offerings at the YMCA, visit grymca.org.

Hallowee-Ones at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is hosting a special Halloween event this week for the younger kids! Kids are encouraged to dress up and come celebrate Halloween. There will be Halloween-themed stories, hunts, and more! It’ll be a fun day for kids.

Sparta’s Halloween Costume Giveaway

Halloween is right around the corner and Sparta wants to help families dress their part. If you’re looking for a costume for you or your kids, head to the Sparta Chamber on Saturday from 11am – 1pm to shop their costumes.

Kids Spooky Forest at Cannonsburg

Cannonsburg Ski Area is hosting Kids Spooky Forest on Saturdays from 3-5pm through Halloween! This will be a super fun, interactive, outdoor experience for kids. There will be spooky (but kid friendly!) props, Halloween attractions, activites, and more. Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their costumes!

The Haunted Forest at Canonsburg

If your kids are looking for something a little more spooky, then take them to the Haunted Forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area on Friday and Saturdays from 6-10pm. The forest will be filled with zombies, witches, ghosts, monsters, and more.

Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange

The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange is happening now throughout the month of October! The exchange offers free admission to members of 6 cultural attractions throughout the entire month. Locations include Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and the Kellogg Biological Station Bird Sanctuary & Manor House. Guests can visit each destination free of charge when they present their membership card of one of these locations.