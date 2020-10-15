Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for October 16-18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Fall has arrived in West Michigan and it’s time to have some spooky fun this weekend as a family! Whether you’re looking for Halloween activities, outdoor adventures, or awesome indoor fun, we have something for you! Make it a great weekend Where You Live.

Zoo Goes Boo

The John Ball Zoo is hosting their annual Zoo Goes Boo event this weekend and next from 10am – 5pm! Although this year will look a little different, it’s still going to be super fun for families. The Zoo will transform into a Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and animals. Guests are encouraged to dress up! Purchase your tickets ahead of time HERE!

Adventure Point Fall Harvest Days

This family friendly event is inviting families to come to explore and enjoy their fall colors and tons of fun fall activities! There will be apple archery, paintballing pumpkins, scavenger hunts, trail walks, cider and donuts, and more! It’s going to be such a fun event. Purchase your tickets ahead of time HERE!

Monster Mash Drive-In

The City of Portage is hosting a free Monster Mash Drive-In event this Saturday from 3-9pm at Ramona Park! This will include drive-in trick-or-treating, drive through spooky trial, finished with a drive-in movie experience starting at 7pm. They will be screening Hocus Pocus!

Kids Spooky Forest at Cannonsburg

Cannonsburg Ski Area is hosting Kids Spooky Forest on Saturdays from 3-5pm through Halloween! This will be a super fun, interactive, outdoor experience for kids. There will be spooky (but kid friendly!) props, Halloween attractions, activites, and more. Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their costumes!

Friday Family Fun Night at Lakeshore Museum

The Lakeshore Museum in Muskegon has their Friday Family Fun Night on Friday and the theme is smashing pumpkins! The event takes place from 5:30 – 7:30pm and will include flinging pumpkins, pumpkin painting, carving contests, and much more!

IllumniZoo – A Genlore Tale at John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo is opening a new instillation starting this Saturday called the Illumni-Zoo – A Glenlore Tale! This is a one mile outdoor nighttime journey through the zoo with displays of colors and sounds. This will take place at the Zoo every Tuesday – Sunday from 7pm – midnight. Get your tickets ahead of time on the Zoo’s website!

The Haunted Forest at Canonsburg

If your kids are looking for something a little more spooky, then take them to the Haunted Forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area on Friday and Saturdays from 6-10pm. The forest will be filled with zombies, witches, ghosts, monsters, and more.

Harvest Days at the Downtown Market

The Downtown Market is hosting Harvest Days starting Saturday that will last for a week! Restaurants and Merchants will be offering exclusive fall-themed features and specials throughout the week. Stop by the market to check it out!

Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange

The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange is happening now throughout the month of October! The exchange offers free admission to members of 6 cultural attractions throughout the entire month. Locations include Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and the Kellogg Biological Station Bird Sanctuary & Manor House. Guests can visit each destination free of charge when they present their membership card of one of these locations.

Windmill Island Gardens OPEN

The Windmill Island Gardens in Holland is reopening this weekend and next from 9:30am – 6pm! The Windmill Island Gardens is a beautiful oasis on the edge of downtown Holland. It’s a great adventure for families to check out the beauty of Holland!

Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour in Muskegon

It’s the peak time for fall colors so grab your family and be apart of the Depot to Depot Fall Color Tour in Muskegon! This will take this weekend and next and families are encouraged to either drive or ride bikes along a self-guided route that stretches from Muskegon South Pier to White River Light Station. Take pictures and post a selfie with the #D2D20!

Pumpkin Picking

October is in full swing which means it’s time for pumpkin picking! Grab the family and head out to local pumpkin patches to get pumpkins, try delicious sweet treats, and have a fall-filled fun weekend! Check out a full list of local U-Pick Pumpkin Patches here!

Fall Nature Hike at Hudsonville Nature Center

The Hudsonville Nature Center is hosting a fall nature hike this Sunday starting at 2pm. Families can join and learn about wildflowers, trees, birds, nuts, and more. It will also be an educational experience for kids!