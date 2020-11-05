Maranda’s weekend family fun guide for November 6th – 8th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in West Michigan and we have a full list of fun things to do with your family. Whether you want to visit a local family fun hot spot, spend time outdoors, catch a movie, or explore a trail, we have a full list of family fun!

Opening weekend of Wild Connections exhibit at Grand Rapids Public Museum

This Saturday, Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections made with LEGO Bricks exhibit opens at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Families can explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, and the relationship between humans and the natural world. It’s an amazing exhibit that we encourage you to visit! Get your tickets online.

Final weekend of Getty Drive Ins

It’s the final weekend for the Getty Drive In Theatre in Muskegon! It’s going to be a beautiful weekend and what better way than to grab the family, jump in the car, and head to the drive in movies for a super fun experience. They’ll be showing Toy Story and The Addams Family for kids!

Visit the Frederik Meijer Gardens

Looking for something to do outdoors this weekend? Visit the Frederik Meijer Gardens and explore everything they have to offer! You can check out the sculptures, landscapes, galleries, gardens, and more.

Final weekend for BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise

It’s the final weekend for the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition at the John Ball Zoo! The BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise features more than 40 life-sized animal sculptures placed around the zoo made of individual colored building bricks. Get your tickets online to check it out!

Take a hike on a local trail

As we said, it’s going to be a beautiful weekend so what better way to enjoy the weather than out on our local trials! There are SO many hiking trails to choose from in West Michigan, whether you hit the lake shore or stay in the Grand Rapids area. We have a big list of various trails that are family friendly, check it out HERE.

Have some fun at Craig’s Cruisers

Craig’s Cruisers is opening their outdoor attractions due to the nice weather this weekend so head over to any location for go-karts, the zip-line, mini golf, and more! Plus, the arcade and trampoline park is open in Grand Rapids too.

Use your imagination at Air Zoo

If you’re looking for an educational yet super fun experience for your family, then head to the Air Zoo this weekend! There are hundreds of their air crafts, space crafts, hands on exhibits, and more for families to explore and discover. Although their rides and theaters aren’t open yet, they still have tons of fun stuff for families! Check out their newest exhibit Alien Worlds and Androids.