Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for November 27th – 29th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a holiday weekend and that means we have some great ideas for family fun in West Michigan this weekend! Check it out below!

Want to get the kids in the holiday spirit? Take them to see real life reindeer in Kalamazoo! You can take a guided tour if the ranch with their trained tour guides and learn all about reindeer. Their group tour sizes are smaller so make sure you book ahead and purchase online.

Head to the Getty Drive In in Muskegon and catch some kid-friendly winter movies! Frozen is playing two double features – Frozen/The Santa Clause and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch/The Croods: A New Age all weekend. To find showtimes and purchase tickets, click here!

You don’t even need to get out of your car to have fun this weekend. Enjoy Michigan’s largest drive-thru light show with almost 2 miles of magical Christmas lighting! For $25, you and your whole family (in one vehicle) can get in the holiday spirit in a safe, and warm, way. Purchase your tickets ahead of time by clicking here.

From now until January, you can enjoy the 3-decade-long tradition of the International Festival of Lights in Battle Creek! Enjoy twinkling lights all around the downtown area and the Christmas music that fills the air at night. Visit the Battle Creek Community Foundation Facebook for more information about their interactive activities for kids.

Head to Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm for tons of holiday fun and photo opportunties! Kids will get to meet Santa (socially-distanced), drop off their letters for Santa, grab a donut, cider or make a craft in the barn and you’ll even get a reindeer food kid to take home! The event is this Saturday, from 10a-2p. Get your tickets here!

Planning to stay indoors this weekend? Join Wimee the Robot and the Grand Rapids Public Library for a special virtual hour of songs, rhymes, games and more! Wimee and his friends will inspire kids to learn through creativity. You can check out the event here or on GRPL’s Facebook page!

Teach the kids about animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems and mankind’s relationship with nature in Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections. The beautiful works of art tell an important story but in a fun way since they’re made from LEGO® bricks! You can purchase tickets for the museum here, just remember to add on this special exhibit!

Take a leisurely 1-mile walk with a goat herd as they roam 30 acres of woods, marsh and prairie in Ada! The walk is $10 a person unless the child is being carried, in which case they’ll be free. Make sure to register for this Saturday’s 4pm hike before it sells out! For registration and more details, click here.

Take a little trip down to Kalamazoo and make a stop at the Air Zoo! Your family can explore hundreds of air crafts, space crafts and hands on exhibits. The rides and theaters aren’t open yet, but they still have tons of fun stuff for families! Check out their newest exhibit Alien Worlds and Androids. They encourage all guests to purchase their tickets ahead here.

If the cold doesn’t bug you and if weather is permitting, a great way to explore the outdoors is by visiting The Frederik Meijer Gardens! Take the kids on a walk that let lets them explore beautiful plants AND art all at once! With 158 acres to explore, it’s bound to keep the kids active and busy!

Looking for an educational but fun activity for your family? Check out the Critter Barn in Zeeland! The Critter Barn teaches kids about farming and agriculture and show them all about nature found at the farm. Each group will be given one free hay bucket to feed our cows, sheep, donkeys, and goats! Check their Facebook page for new hours of operation and other safety measures.