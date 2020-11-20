Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for November 20th – 22nd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means we have some great ideas for family fun in West Michigan this weekend! Check it out below!

It’s the last weekend to visit the John Ball Zoo for the season so if it’s been on your list, check it out! They currently recommend purchasing a reserved ticket ahead of time, as they’re limiting the number of guests at the zoo. You can purchase your reserved tickets here.

Christmas has come to the Dairy Discover farm! Visit with Santa on Friday and Saturday, see real life reindeer up close, shop with 8 amazing venders and more! They’re open 9am-9pm on Friday and 9am-7pm on Saturday. Find more details here.

DeGraaf Nature Center has 18 acres of nature free to the public! If you’re looking for a guided learning experience, they’re hosting a “Forests are Fantastic” program at 10am on Saturday. Learn all about the plants and animals that call the forest their home! You can register online here – a completed health screening form is also required for registration.

Head to Kalamazoo this weekend to enjoy thousands of holiday lights and the famous Candy Cane Lane! It’ll be great to get outside, grab some cute pictures and get the whole family in the holiday spirit! You can find Candy Cane Lane at Bronson Park in the heart of Kalamazoo.

While you’re in Kalamazoo checking out Candy Cane Lane, you can also make a stop at the Air Zoo! Your family can explore hundreds of air crafts, space crafts and hands on exhibits. The rides and theaters aren’t open yet, but they still have tons of fun stuff for families! Check out their newest exhibit Alien Worlds and Androids. They encourage all guests to purchase their tickets ahead here.

Looking for an educational but fun activity for your family? Check out the Critter Barn in Zeeland! The Critter Barn teaches kids about farming and agriculture and show them all about nature found at the farm. Each group will be given one free hay bucket to feed our cows, sheep, donkeys, and goats! Check their Facebook page for new hours of operation and other safety measures.

A great way to explore the outdoors is by visiting The Frederik Meijer Gardens! Take the kids on a walk that let lets them explore beautiful plants AND art all at once! With 158 acres to explore, it’s bound to keep the kids active and busy!

It’ll be above 40 degrees this weekend so it’s a great time to get outdoors while we still can! There are tons of hiking trails to choose from in West Michigan, whether you hit the lake shore or stay in the Grand Rapids area. We have a big list of various trails that are family friendly, check it out HERE.