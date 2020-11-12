Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for November 13th – 15th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means we have some great ideas for family fun in West Michigan this weekend! Check it out below!

Final weekend for IllumniZoo – A Genlore Tale at John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo has an awesome instillation that families are raving about called the Illumni-Zoo – A Glenlore Tale! This is a one mile outdoor nighttime journey through the zoo with displays of colors and sounds. This takes place at the Zoo through this Sunday from 7pm – midnight. Get your tickets ahead of time on the Zoo’s website!

Rockford Holiday Open House

Downtown Rockford is hosting a Holiday Open House this weekend to start holiday shopping! Stores will be decorated for the Holiday season and there will be prizes, specials, and giveaways. It’s going to be an awesome start to the holiday season so check it out!

Make, Take, and Hike! at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

The Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Hastings is hosting a special event this weekend to get families out and enjoy the great outdoors. Make, Take, and Hike! – Make Your Own Hiking Stick is an event that allows kids to make their own hiking stick and go on a hike through the many trails!

Visit the Critter Barn

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, check out the Critter Barn in Zeeland! This is a fun place to go but also an educational experience for kids. The Critter Barn teaches kids about farming and agriculture and show them all about nature found at the farm.

Wild Connections exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections made with LEGO Bricks exhibit opens at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Families can explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, and the relationship between humans and the natural world. It’s an amazing exhibit that we encourage you to visit! Get your tickets online.

Drop In Saturdays

The Frederik Meijer Gardens are hosting their Drop In Saturdays this weekend from 2-3pm on Saturday. These are family friendly activities that happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and includes a guided walk, art activities, and more.

Take a hike on a local trail

As we said, it’s going to be a beautiful weekend so what better way to enjoy the weather than out on our local trials! There are SO many hiking trails to choose from in West Michigan, whether you hit the lake shore or stay in the Grand Rapids area. We have a big list of various trails that are family friendly, check it out HERE.

Have some fun at Craig’s Cruisers

Craig’s Cruisers is opening their outdoor attractions due to the nice weather this weekend so head over to any location for go-karts, the zip-line, mini golf, and more! Plus, the arcade and trampoline park is open in Grand Rapids too.

Use your imagination at Air Zoo

If you’re looking for an educational yet super fun experience for your family, then head to the Air Zoo this weekend! There are hundreds of their air crafts, space crafts, hands on exhibits, and more for families to explore and discover. Although their rides and theaters aren’t open yet, they still have tons of fun stuff for families! Check out their newest exhibit Alien Worlds and Androids.