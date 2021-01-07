Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for January 8th-10th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Just because we’re in the middle of winter doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of fun things to do! West Michigan has a variety of family-friendly events, both outdoors, virtual or indoors with safety precautions!

An easy way to safely enjoy some winter fun is by being outside! Ski resorts in West Michigan are open for family fun. Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, and Bittersweet are all offering special activities for kids.

Head to the Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon this Saturday from 12pm-4pm for their Second Saturdays Make and Take event! Full of crafts, scavenger hunts and more. The event is free for Muskegon residents and only $5 for anyone else.

GO SLEDDING OR ICE SKATING

Get the kids outside for a family sledding or ice-skating day! Sledding hills and ice rinks in communities across West Michigan are open. Click here for a list of sledding locations and here for ice rinks!

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting their Drop-In Studio on Saturday from 1pm-4pm. It allows kids to get creative with hands-on art-making activities and interactive learning spaces and is free with admission!

Head to DeGraaf Nature Center on Friday for Knee-high Naturalists! The nature-based learning experience introduces the wonders of the natural world to young children with crafts, activities, books, snacks, live animals, and outside exploration. Click here to register!

Looking for an outdoor learning activity? Head to the Hudsonville Nature Center on Sunday at 2pm for a guided nature walk to learn about the plants in the area along with winter birds and animals! For more information, click here.

“Shell-ebrate” 2021 with an up close look at some of Michigan’s native turtle species. The Safari lasts about 20-30 minutes with questions encouraged via the chat function! The event takes place on Saturday at 10am and is $3 for members, $5 for non-members. You can register here.

Looking to learn a new sport this winter? Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park has “Learn to Luge” sessions Friday-Sunday! Sessions are 2.5 hours long and available for anyone over the age of 8. You can register here.

Chef Wessely is giving a virtual culinary class this Friday from 4pm-6pm. He’ll give you a shopping list for ingredients and the recipes before hand so you can be hands-on and cook with him. To purchase access for $19.99, click here!