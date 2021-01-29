Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for January 29th – 31st

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend once again, and even though it’s a little chilly outside, Michigan has tons to offer!

This old orchard renovated into a stylish, modern farm complete with a Kaffebar (coffee bar) and a little shop, is the perfect place to bring the family! Their newly-done ice rink is set up and ready to go. It’s first come, first serve, so while you wait to skate, head out on their trails to complete the scavenger hunt and receive a free donut from the Kaffebar when it’s completed! If you get a little chilly, step into the Hygge House to heat up or gather around the fire pit and make S’mores! Moms and parents can head into Pink + Frillos, the shop on site, and treat yourself to a little something! To learn more about the farm, visit their website.

Typically held in Frankenmuth, join Zehnder’s for a virtual event! Their Facebook live starts at 12 p.m. on January 29th, and ends at 9 p.m. on January 31st. Make sure you don’t miss by saving this page.

The art festival happening across downtown Grand Rapids is still going on! What have you not seen yet? This weekend is the first weekend to see the Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge. These are over 600 pounds of ice, with a light frozen inside. All ten Ice Luminaries make up over 6,000 pounds of ice! To keep up with all the new exhibits coming go to their Facebook page, and explore what’s all around town with this map.

Hot cocoa is basically the drink of winter, and kids love it! There are so many fun and creative ways you can make hot chocolate and incorporate different flavors! Try your hand at creating a unique hot cocoa recipe with this awesome hot cocoa board inspired by our friends at Milk Means More. Make sure to include the kiddos by asking what toppings they want and let them have a ball decorating the board and making their own cups!

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a drop-in studio session. Inspired by the landscapes found in Mathias J. Alten: An Enduring Legacy, join GRAM Studio in the auditorium and create your own colorful painting with oil pastel and canvas paper. This event is free to GRAM members, and included with admission ($10 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for 5 and under). To learn more, head to their website or Facebook.

GO FOR A HIKE

Not only is West Michigan full of beautiful hiking trails, nature centers, and parks, but there are also some awesome guided hikes happening this weekend!

WINTER EVENING HIKE AT HUDSONVILLE NATURE CENTER

The Hudsonville Nature Center is hosting a hike through the woods at twilight! You will be able to see and learn about wildlife in the area! To learn more, head to their Facebook page.

MINDFUL HIKE FOR KIDS

Yoga Adventures for Kids and SHALOM Farm team up to offer a Mindful Hike for Kids! Ms. Sarah will be leading the children in a silent walk as they ‘explore silence and our senses as we take a mindful walk through nature, practicing breathing and calming exercises as we go.’ After the walk, the kids will be able to have a cup of hot cocoa and visit the animals (goats, sheep, alpaca, bunnies, chickens and cats). This walk is intended for ages 3 and up, parents are welcome to join or drop off if comfortable. Visit here for more information.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT AT RESONATE CHURCH

Resonate Church is hosting a free movie night (but accepting donations for the Ark Encounter children’s trip) on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Join for a family friendly movie! To learn all the details, check out their Facebook page.

The best weekends are spent curdled up on the couch with the whole family! If you’d rather stay at home, here are some great tips for how to make just a regular night at home more exciting!

9 Ways to Make Family Movie Night Outta Sight

7 Seriously Cool Ways to Make Family Movie Night Something Special

Family Movie Night Ideas (How to Make it Special!)

Hockey is back! The Muskegon Lumber Jacks have a home game on Saturday at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $11 – there is limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the concession stand is closed until February 6th. To purchase your tickets, go here.