Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for January 22nd – 24th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – End this weekend with National Compliment Day on Sunday! Make sure you pass out a compliment, write a card or a letter, give someone a call, or however else you can think to give a compliment! In the meantime, check out all the fun activities in West Michigan has to offer!

Downtown Grand Rapids is hosting the World of Winter festival through February. In addition to the lovely art installations, they have winter ice games! Make sure you use the map to find all the games here.

While you’re downtown make sure you check out all their other exciting displays! Use the map to find out where everything is located.

HYBYCOZO

Giant geometric shapes that project lights, shadows, and colors!

IMPULSE ON MONROE

Find giant seesaws that are an interactive art display! They light up and make noises when in motion.

TUMBLEWEEDS ON THE BLUE BRIDGE

Huge winter tumbleweeds made out of pool noodles fall across the Blue Bridge!

THE SINGING TREET AT CANAL PARK

Another interactive art installation that responds to sound. Sing, clap, and yell to experience the magic!

POP UP PERFORMERS

The first of many! Can you find the pop up performer happening on the 22nd from 6 – 8 p.m.?

CIRCLE THEATER POP-UP CONCERTS

Happening on the Blue Bridge from 6 – 8 p.m., join Circle Theater performers for a concert performance!

ICE PIANO CONCERT AT CANAL PARK

When you’re visiting the Singing Tree, make sure you stop by the ice piano! Grayson Nye will be performing and the Singing Tree will be accompanying! This will begin at 7 p.m.

Wildwood Family Farms is hosting winter weekends! Come enjoy outdoor fun at the farm! You can roam around the farm, build snow forts, have snowball fights, food, and hot cocoa. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Join Cranhill Ranch for their Winterfest! The whole day is free! It includes a free meal, tractor drawn wagon rides, tubing, ice skating, snowshoeing, broomball, ice climbing, pony rides, petting farm, and more! For more information call them at 231.796.7669 or visit their website.

Head out to the adorable Frugthaven Farm for ice skating, hiking, a scavenger hunt, shopping, and even hot chocolate and coffee from their Kaffebar! After the sun sets, make sure you stay around for their Winter Wonderland Luminary Walk. Their walking trails will be lit up for you to enjoy the peacefulness of the orchard at night! Their will be a bonfire burning as well. Cost is $2/person, children 3 and under are free, and arrival time for the walk starts at 6 p.m. To register for your tickets, go here.

Running Wild Alpaca Ranch is hosting a winter open house! Join the farm to meet the alpacas! They will be selling alpaca scarves, gloves, mittens, socks, blankets, yarn, and more! Four local artists will also be featured. This is a free event, but be prepared to buy some adorable and warm alpaca items! To learn more, visit the Facebook event.

Craig’s Cruisers is open and back with tons of safe family fun! They currently have 3 hours of unlimited play for $30! Check their website for other specials!

McLaughlin Community Fellowship and Sabyrna’s Natural Creations have teamed up to offer jewelry making classes! This Saturday, they are offering a bead stringing class in which each student will be able to create a bracelet from semi precocious stones, that they get to take home! Reregistration is required, seating is limited, ages 10+. Price is $15/person. Register here.

Peppa Pig will be visiting SkyZone Grand Rapids! Kids will eb able to jump for 120 minutes, meet Peppa Pig, do a craft, and get a temporary tattoo for $12.99/kid! This event is for ‘Little Leapers’, children 7 and under. Get your ticket here!

ICE SKATING

Get outside to go ice skating in West Michigan!

Rosa Parks Circle

Muskegon Luge Sports Park

Frugthaven Farms

Griff’s Geogretown

Patterson Ice Center