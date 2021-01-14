Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for January 15th – 17th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With a chance of snow this weekend, make sure you catch all the wonderful activities happening indoors and outdoors!

Downtown Grand Rapids has been turned into a magical winterland! Come explore art, ice sculptures, ice activities, and so much more! This wonderful festival is designed to bring life to the beautiful city, even during the winter season. The installations will be up through February so be sure to take your family for socially distance outdoor fun! For more information, click here.

Echo Valley offers big family fun! Bring the kids out for a full, fun day of toboggining and tubing! Passes are $20 per person for unlimited tubbing, toboggining, and resting in the warming lodge! They ask that you please call 269-349-3017 before visiting. For more information, explore their website!

The Holland Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King JR. Day! Stop by the museum to see all their current exhibits, and to pick up a free MLK Day craft (while supplies last). On Monday, there are lots of exciting in-person and virtual activities. Check their website for more information.

Blandford Nature Center has expanded with the Land Conservatory! Explore their new nature park, The Highlands. Bring the kids to see local wildlife, and explore the 2.6 mile trail. For more information and to plan your visit, check here.

Indian Trails Golf Course is offering winter fun! They have fat tire biking, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing available when there is enough snowfall. Day passes are $3, and season passes are $15! To buy passes and learn more, go here.

Ada Village has turned into a winter wonderland! Drive through the village, or take the mile stroll through Winter Lights Walking Trail. Visit here for more information.

Cannonsburg is a lovely ski resort located in Belmont, Michigan! They have ski and snowboard rentals available for $15. Kids 6 and under are free, kids 7-10 are $30, and adults are $45 (visit their ticket page for more). They also have a kids ski class, for the first timer skiers! For more information, visit their website!

Grant Christian Schools is hosting their annual parent-child dance, this time with a Roaring 20’s theme! Costumes are not required, but there will be a costume contest! This event is free but please mark if you are going on the Facebook page. All are welcome, you do not need to be tied to the school to attend.

Newaygo County Welcome Center is hosting a sledding party and bonfire on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bring the kids and some cozy snacks to enjoy fireside! For more information, visit the Facebook page.

The Flat River Library is offering a take home craft of a sensory stress ball! This is not only a great caft to do at home for the kids, but it also can help with all the stress from virtual learning! Supplies are limited, so register for your kit and instructions here.