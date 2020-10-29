Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for Halloween weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s going to be a spooktacular weekend in West Michigan with tons of Halloween celebrations happening! You can celebrate the holiday at home with fun activities, safe events happening at parks and museums, or even a fun night at the John Ball Zoo! I hope you have a fun and safe Halloween Where You Live!

Make Halloween treats at home

A great way to celebrate Halloween this weekend in a safe and fun way as a family is to get in the kitchen and make some spooky treats! Our friends at Milk Means More have provided some awesome Halloween themed treats to make together as a family!

Halloween at Studio Park

Studio Park in Downtown Grand Rapids is celebrating Halloween this Saturday with kid friendly movies playing at their outdoor theater at 11:30am and 1:30pm. Families can reserve a picnic space to themselves for $20! Check it out on Studio Park’s website!

Haunted Hunt at Gilmore Car Museum

The Gilmore Car Museum is hosting their new Halloween experience this year – the Haunted Hunt! This is a scavenger hunt for kids throughout the museum’s campus with awesome opportunities for photos, candy, and more. Get your tickets now!

IllumniZoo – A Genlore Tale at John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo has an awesome instillation that families are raving about called the Illumni-Zoo – A Glenlore Tale! This is a one mile outdoor nighttime journey through the zoo with displays of colors and sounds. This takes place at the Zoo every Tuesday – Sunday from 7pm – midnight. Get your tickets ahead of time on the Zoo’s website!

BOO at the Barn

The Critter Barn is hosting a fun Halloween event this Saturday from 10am – 5pm at the Barn! There will be cookies, candy, a Spook-tacular barn trail, and so much more. Plus, you can check out the farm animals!

Halloween Scavenger Hunt

Looking for a way to celebrate Halloween with your kids in a safe way? A Halloween Scavenger Hunt in your back yard is a great idea! You can google different scavenger ideas and make it a super fun and interactive activity for your kids! Check out an idea below!

Surprise friends and family with a Boo Bag

Another fun way to enjoy Halloween and still socially distance is to boo your friends with Boo Bags from Meijer! Head to your local Meijer and grab a fun Halloween bag (or decorate your own!) and then fill it with different Halloween goodies. Goodies could include Halloween candy, games, toys, snacks, or other small trinkets that kids will love. Then, secretly place the bag on the front porch of your friend!

Halloween Pumpkin Carving at Rosa Parks Circle

Come check out live professional pumpkin carving by Ice Brigade on Friday from noon – 6pm at Rosa Parks Circle! This is a totally free event with Halloween games and activities, free candy, food trucks, costume contest, and more. The first 100 kids will get a free pumpkin too!

Kids Spooky Forest at Cannonsburg

Cannonsburg Ski Area is hosting Kids Spooky Forest on Saturdays from 3-5pm through Halloween! This will be a super fun, interactive, outdoor experience for kids. There will be spooky (but kid friendly!) props, Halloween attractions, activities, and more. Kids are encouraged to come dressed in their costumes!

The Haunted Forest at Canonsburg

If your kids are looking for something a little more spooky, then take them to the Haunted Forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area on Friday and Saturdays from 6-10pm. The forest will be filled with zombies, witches, ghosts, monsters, and more.

Skeletour in Kalamazoo

Downtown Kalamazo is hosting their month long SkeleTour where the downtown streets are filled with skeletons representing great businesses! From creepy to scary to funny to silly, there are tons of different unique sculptures! Your family can talk a stroll throughout downtown to check out the skeleton and then have a meal at one of the restaurants!

Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange

The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange is happening now throughout the month of October! The exchange offers free admission to members of 6 cultural attractions throughout the entire month. Locations include Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and the Kellogg Biological Station Bird Sanctuary & Manor House. Guests can visit each destination free of charge when they present their membership card of one of these locations.

Happy Halloween Where You Live!