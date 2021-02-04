Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for February 5th-7th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Don’t let the snow and cold stop you and your family from having some fun this weekend! There are a ton of great outdoor and virtual events happening in West Michigan. Take a look!

Head out to the 2021 Magical Ice Fest in St. Joseph all weekend for tons of great events including an ice carving competition, an Ice Fest 5K, a fish toss and more! The event is free and you can get a full schedule of events for the weekend by clicking here.

HOLLAND AND MUSKEGON WINTER MARKETS

Both Holland and Muskegon are hosting outdoor Winter Farmers Markets this weekend! Holland’s Outdoor Winter Market is open at the Eighth Street Market Place from 9am-1pm this Saturday. Muskegon’s Outdoor Winter Market also takes place Saturday but from 9am-2pm at 242 W. Western Ave. Visit each market’s website for COVID-19 guidelines and more information.

Get the whole family outside and reading! As you stroll down Washington Ave. in Grand Haven, you can read “Winter is the Warmest Season” by Lauren Stringer. Pages from the illustrated children’s book will be posted in shop windows downtown for your family to read together. Grand Haven is making the StoryWalk® stroller-friendly with their downtown snow melt system!

Our friends at John Ball Zoo are looking for new, seasonal team members! They’re looking for employees to fill roles in retail, food and beverage, guest services, experiences, building and grounds, and education. The virtual hiring event takes place Saturday from 10a-1p – click here to sign up for an interview slot and get more information!

The art festival happening across downtown Grand Rapids is still going strong! If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can explore all of the art installations along with a pop-up performance on Friday night! You can also see the Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge. These are over 600 pounds of ice, with a light frozen inside. All ten Ice Luminaries make up over 6,000 pounds of ice! To keep up with all the new exhibits coming go to their Facebook page, and explore what’s all around town with this map.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a drop-in studio session. Explore how to use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials! This event is free to GRAM members, and included with admission ($10 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for 5 and under). To learn more, head to their website or Facebook.

Have some outdoor, healthy fun this Saturday from 10am-3pm at the Wittenbach Wege Center in Lowell. Enjoy activities like snowshoeing, scavenger hunts, winter bird projects and more! For more information and pricing on specific events, click here.

The Hudsonville Nature Center is hosting a Winter Tree and Nature Hike this Sunday at 2pm guided by Naturalist Craig Elston. You and your kids can look at identifying trees in winter by their buds and bark, along with winter resident birds and other animal activity in the Nature Center. For information about where to meet, click here.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

The best weekends are spent curdled up on the couch with the whole family! If you’d rather stay at home, here are some great tips for how to make just a regular night at home more exciting!

9 Ways to Make Family Movie Night Outta Sight

7 Seriously Cool Ways to Make Family Movie Night Something Special

Family Movie Night Ideas (How to Make it Special!)