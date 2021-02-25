Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for February 26th-28th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -There are so many family-friendly events going on this weekend around West Michigan. Spring is around the corner, so get outside and enjoy the slightly-warmer weather or check out one of the virtual events this weekend!

Kids get free movie tickets at Flick’s Family Film Festival – this weekend’s movie is “The War with Grandpa”! Kids are free and adult tickets are only $5. You can pick your showtime and reserve your seats here.

Blandford Nature Center has a Backyard Sugaring Session this Friday at 11am where you can learn how to tap into the maple tree in your yard to make syrup! To register, click here. They also offer a Saturday class where you can explore the trails with a Blandford Educator who will show you how to identify trees and collect sap. Or you can rent snowshoes and explore or hike for free!

ROLLERSKATING RINKS ARE OPEN

Roller skating rinks around West Michigan are open and ready for families to come skate! You can check out the GR Skate & Event Center in Kentwood or Byron Center, Tarry Hall Roller Skating, The Rink in Holland, Jumpin’ Jupiter in Muskegon, and Roller Fox in Ravenna. Make sure to check with the individual rink for updated hours and social distancing restrictions.

Get ready! Butterflies are back at Frederick Meijer Gardens! Starting March 1st, you can check out the Butterflies Are Blooming with 7,000 tropical butterflies and 60 different species. In the meantime, go check out Frederick Meijer Gardens this weekend and enjoy the outdoors. For hours, ticket prices and more, visit MeijerGardens.org.

Take the kids out for some fun exercise that will get out some of their energy! Altitude Trampoline Park has Friday Night Frenzy from 7pm-10pm for $16.95 a ticket. Book ahead so that you get a spot! They currently have limited capacities, social distancing measures and increased cleaning protocols.

Grand Rapids Public Library’s Taste of Soul is virtual this year for one last weekend! Support local for Black History Month by showing your GRPL library card at participating restaurants between now and February 28th to receive $5.00 off! To see all participating restaurants, click here.

It’s officially the last weekend of World of Winter! If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can explore all of the art installations along with so many other events and entertainment. See what’s going on for the final weekend by visiting their Facebook page, and explore what’s all around town with this map.

Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium is open at the Grand Rapids Public Museum – every day at 2pm, you can check out “Under Starlit Skies” to explore the wonders of the night sky! A live presenter will help you find planets and constellations from your own backyard. Then you can explore the rest of the museum! Masks and pre-purchased tickets are required at the museum, you can click here to get your tickets!

The John Ball Zoo offers Virtual Safaris every weekend! This Saturday at 10am, join them for 30 minutes of up close and personal information about various animals. This Saturday is perfect if your kid is interested in creepy, crawly bugs! Learn all about cockroaches, who do a lot for the environment. The event is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and you can register here!

The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a virtual storytime this Saturday at 10am (and every Saturday in February) featuring a book with Black characters or written by a Black author. The event is free! Put on your comfiest clothes, get a nice blanket and educate yourself without even leaving your home. The Grand Rapids Public Library has a whole list of virtual events for the remainder of February that you can find here.