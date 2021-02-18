Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for February 19th-21st

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -There are so many family-friendly events going on this weekend around West Michigan! There are plenty of things to bundle up and do outside plus some virtual educational events you can do from home!

A new program is coming to the Air Zoo during February called Panels Off! They’ve taken 12 of their aircraft and removed the panels, so that you can see the inner workings of the aircraft! You can check out this awesome, new program by purchasing an admission ticket, or free for Air Zoo Members. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Kalamazoo Parks presents their Winter Family Scavenger Hunt! You can join in on the fun through all the city parks using clues and maps to find hidden items! There are 30 items hidden in 15 participating parks throughout the city for residents to find. Take a photo with the hidden item for a chance to win prizes! The Scavenger Hunt is free and all community members are welcome to participate. For more information, click here.

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is offering free ice skating and hiking on Saturday! The new ice rink is open every day from dawn to dusk. It’s free to skate but you need to wear a mask. They also have ice walkers for kids! To find out more about rules, click here.

Grand Rapids Public Library’s Taste of Soul is virtual this year on Sunday! Support local for Black History Month by showing your GRPL library card at participating restaurants between February 21 -28 to receive $5.00 off! To see all participating restaurants, click here.

Here’s a great option for kids 10+ that are looking to get outside and learn something new! Beginner Cross-Country Ski Lessons are just $8 a person with an additional fee for ski rentals. Plan to arrive at 9:45 (15 minutes before the lesson starts)to pay for the rental. Click here to sign up.

World of Winter is still going on for another 10 days! If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can explore all of the art installations along with so many other events and entertainment. Friday night is Pop-Up Performer Night! Enjoy live music in downtown Grand Rapids from 6pm-8pm. To keep up with all the new exhibits coming go to their Facebook page, and explore what’s all around town with this map.

The John Ball Zoo offers Virtual Safaris every weekend! This Saturday at 10am, join them for 30 minutes of up close and personal information about various animals. This Saturday, learn all about chatty parrots! The event is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and you can register here!

Head out to Cannonsburg for their Cannonsburg Kids event! It’s a weekend learn to ski and ride program for kids aged 6-12 at any ability level. Gear and helmet rentals are available. You can reserve a spot here!

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a drop-in studio session. Explore how to use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials! This event is free to GRAM members, and included with admission ($10 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for 5 and under). To learn more, head to their website or Facebook.

The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a virtual storytime this Saturday at 10am (and every Saturday in February) featuring a book with Black characters or written by a Black author. The event is free! Put on your comfiest clothes, get a nice blanket and educate yourself without even leaving your home. The Grand Rapids Public Library has a whole list of virtual events for the remainder of February that you can find here.