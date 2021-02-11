Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for February 12th-14th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Don’t let the winter weather keep you from having a great Valentine’s Day weekend! There are plenty of things to bundle up and do outside plus some virtual events you can do from home!

World of Winter continues this weekend with a special Valentine’s weekend of more than 80 ice sculptures throughout downtown and even live ice carving! It’s free and runs from 12pm on Friday through Sunday night. Guided tours of the sculptures and their backstories are available or you can do the self-guided tour. You can find more details here!

Looking for a free outdoor activity this weekend? It’s Free Fishing Weekend! Enjoy one of Michigan’s premiere outdoor activities for free on Saturday and Sunday. The DNR waives all fishing license fees and recreation passports aren’t needed.

Our friends at the John Ball Zoo and Frederik Meijer Gardens are teaming up to bring Virtual Animal Adventures to West Michigan! The “I will Owl-ways Love You” event takes place right before Valentine’s Day on February 13th at 10am and will focus on everything owls! See the owls up close at the John Ball Zoo and continue the learning by exploring an owl sculpture at Meijer Gardens and an owl-inspired art activity that you can do at home! The event is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and you can register here.

VALENTINE’S BAKING AT HOME

Valentine’s Day is this Sunday! Have a family baking day this weekend and make some adorable Valentine’s cookies. Kelsey Mae, from Find Sweet Joy Cookies, taught us how to make cookies last week, you can view the video here! Kelsey also offers virtual Cookie Classes if you want more!

Grab your loved ones, get bundled up and enjoy the beautiful parks in Grand Rapids! Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting a wintry luminary-lit walk in the park this weekend. Happy Hearts Park Stroll takes place February 12th-14th from 6pm-9pm at Huff Park, Garfield Park Nature Preserve and Roosevelt Park. The event is free but if you’d like more information, click here!

The art festival happening across downtown Grand Rapids is still going strong! If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can explore all of the art installations along with so many other events and entertainment. You can also see the Ice Luminaries at the Gillett Bridge. These are over 600 pounds of ice, with a light frozen inside. All ten Ice Luminaries make up over 6,000 pounds of ice! To keep up with all the new exhibits coming go to their Facebook page, and explore what’s all around town with this map.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a drop-in studio session. Explore how to use a mini loom to create unique textures with a variety of weaving materials! This event is free to GRAM members, and included with admission ($10 for adults, $6 for youth ages 6 to 17, and free for 5 and under). To learn more, head to their website or Facebook.

What’s better than fresh donuts?! Especially when you don’t even have to get out of your car to buy them! Reenders Blueberry Farms has Donut Days on Friday and Saturday from 7:30am-3pm. Come pick up an individual donut a half dozen or a bakers dozen in their drive-thru! For more information, click here!

The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a virtual storytime this Saturday at 10am (and every Saturday in February) featuring a book with Black characters or written by a Black author. The event is free! Put on your comfiest clothes, get a nice blanket and educate yourself without even leaving your home. The Grand Rapids Public Library has a whole list of virtual events for the remainder of February that you can find here.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

The best weekends are spent curdled up on the couch with the whole family! If you’d rather stay at home, here are some great tips for how to make just a regular night at home more exciting!

