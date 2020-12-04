Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for December 4th – 6th

Beautiful little girl writing a letter to Santa Claus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the first weekend in December and there are a bunch of different holiday events going on this weekend, in person and virtual! Plus tons of chances to interact with Santa!

Saturday, December 5th from 6pm-8pm. Join Lowell for their first ever Drive-Thru Lighted Santa parade at the Kent County Fairgrounds. Children can enjoy all of the magical sights and Christmas lights from the comfort of your own car! Enter at the South entrance of the fairgrounds and make your way through! Get more details here.

The Merry Mile is back and better than ever! Drive through the Christmas lights display in Marshall at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds. It’s $10 per car and runs December 3-27. You can get more details here.

The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg is presenting Santa’s Cruise this Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at 5:30 pm! The route has been expanded to 12 miles so that individuals and families can spread out in a safe distance. You can find more info about the parade and its route here.

Head to Gull Meadow Farms this weekend and see how it’s transformed into a magical winter wonderland! Bring the kids to their Dear Santa Adventure where they can bring his/her letter to Santa and mail it to him right from the farm. Kids can also make reindeer food, bring home an ornament to decorate and take tons of photos! The best part? A few days after your child mails their letter to Santa, they’ll receive a personalized letter back to them in the mail! To purchase tickets, click here.

Enjoy the glow of 300,000+ colorful lights, rooftop reindeer, virtual visits from Santa and 46 international trees and displays at the Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions Exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens! Runs now through January 3rd and will be capped at 30% capacity to allow for more social distancing. Tickets can be purchased onsite only.

Teach the kids about animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems and mankind’s relationship with nature in Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections. The beautiful works of art tell an important story but in a fun way since they’re made from LEGO® bricks! You can purchase tickets for the museum here, just remember to add on this special exhibit!

Camp Newaygo is hosting a virtual 6 Days of Christmas on their Facebook page! Join them for the last two days of the free event on Friday for Reindeer Games and on Saturday for Story Time with Santa! Both events start at 5:30pm on Facebook live.

Want to enjoy beautiful holiday music from the comfort and safety of your own home? The Grand Rapids Symphony presents the Metro Health – University of Michigan Health Holiday Pops all month long! Your ticket will get you access to the performance on demand starting at noon on December 4th through January 2nd. You can purchase your ticket here!

Take a little trip down to Kalamazoo and make a stop at the Air Zoo! Your family can explore hundreds of air crafts, space crafts and hands on exhibits. The rides and theaters aren’t open yet, but they still have tons of fun stuff for families! Check out their newest exhibit Alien Worlds and Androids. They encourage all guests to purchase their tickets ahead here.

Looking for an educational but fun activity for your family? Check out the Critter Barn in Zeeland! The Critter Barn teaches kids about farming and agriculture and show them all about nature found at the farm. Each group will be given one free hay bucket to feed our cows, sheep, donkeys, and goats! Check their Facebook page for new hours of operation and other safety measures.