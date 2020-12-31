Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for December 31st – January 3rd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Celebrate the New Year with these exciting family activities!

Downtown Rockford has been turned into a magical winter wonderland. Find beautiful lights, and experience the beauty of this small town.

The Gilmore Car Museum has admission of 2 for $20! Children 10 and under are free! They are open daily from 10am – 5pm. For more information, go to gilmorecarmuseum.org.

This is the final weekend for the holiday traditions around the world! Enjoy the lovely railroad gardens, trees, and lights. To plan your visit, go to their website.

Craig’s Cruisers is open for fun again! They have an amazing New Year’s Eve special with unlimited play wristbands for $25, but they’re open for fun all week with their Christmas break specials! Head to their website to learn more!

The Kalamazoo Candle Company has sand candles just for kids! At $10 each, kids will eb able to make their own candles and there is no cooling time! To find out more go here.

Airway Fun Center is open and ready! You can reserve your lanes online and their attractions are open! To learn more go here.

Sur La Table is offering online cooking classes for $29 per household! With pre course instructions and lists, Zoom classes will be offered. Learn how to make dishes from tamales to soufflé! They also have skill classes for knife skills, basics, and so much more! To find all the classes and to register, head to their website.

Wildwood Family Farms is hosting Winter Weekends! Stop by the farm to enjoy some hot chocolate and coffee. Come for a stroll around the, build a snowman, snow fort, or have a snowball fight! You can ski the property! Visit their Facebook page for more details!

The annual Shoe Year’s Day Hike has been canceled – but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go hike! The Long Lake Outdoor Center will still be open! Go on your own to explore the trails and enjoy the nature socially distanced. Their Facebook page has all the information.

Out by the Lake, there are 1 million twinkling lights. The Lake Bluff Park is beautifully decorated until Valentine’s Day, so take a free walk through the park! Make sure you check out downtown St. Joseph and see Lake Michigan! Check here for more information.