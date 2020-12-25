Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for December 24th – 27th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It might be the holiday weekend, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing fun to do! Here are some of my favorite things in West Michigan to do this festive weekend!

Join the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids for their winter break camp! Kids will learn how to make healthy and filling snacks while being physically active every day. To learn more and register, go here.

If your kids love science, they’ll love the Air Zoo! Filled with awesome planes, and fueled by space artifacts, this is a great activity for this break! All camps are virtual this year, so go to their website to learn more.

For even more winter break fun and learning, find in person adn virtual camps at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Check it out here.

The movies are back and we couldn’t be more excited! IN perfect time too, up until Christmas day, Celebration Cinema will be offering $5 holiday movies including Elf, The Polar Express, The Muppets Christmas Carol, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. To find your local theater and reseve your seats go here!

Up in Muskegon, fun awaits at the Lake Shore Museum! Their STEM Center is now open and admission is free for Muskegon County residents! For more information and to plan your visit, go to their website.

Catch the last of the twinkling lights this season at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds! Their mile of lit up roads will soon be closing – grab your tickets on their website.

For a fun night in, join the Grand Rapids Virtual Game Night! Play trivia, charades, and drawing over video with other Grand Rapidians. Pick a day that works best for you, it happens daily from 6 – 8pm! For more information, and to join in on the fun, head over to the event website.

A great way to get the kdis otuside and activity! Ski, build a fort, or have a snowball fight while wanderign the farm! TGhere will be food, a full bar, and ho cocoa available. Find more information on the Facebook event.

Go out near the lake, to get some fresh air. The Holland Nature Center is hosting a Outdoor Fireside Stories with a naturalist to explore different nature themes with a coinciding story. For more information check here!

The Grand Rapids Ballet is hosting their Nutcracker a little different this year. Join them for a virtual experience as ballet dancers run across your screen! Our friends, Rachel and Jordan from eightWest, host this magical experience. Go to their website to purchase yours.

Harbor Light Brewery is hosting a wonderful model train display! Admission is free, but they are accepting food donations. Take your favorite little conductor to explore the adorable town of South Haven and be awed by these wonderful trains! For more information, head to the event.