Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for December 18th – 20th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the last weekend before Christmas! Here are some fun Christmas and winter activities to squeeze in!
PENTWATER CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE
Experience a little extra Christmas magic in downtown Pentwater during their Christmas in the Village. Find beautiful, handcrafted, and unique gifts for your last minute shopping – and stick around for their socially distanced bonfire or go on the Holiday Lights Self Guided Tour.
SAMARITAS FESTIVAL OF CARDS
Just across town, Samaritas is having their first ever drive thru Festival of Cards! See 8-foot Christmas and Holiday greeting cards created by the community! To find out more, got to their Facebook page.
WALK THROUGH NATIVITY AT CRITTER BARN
For a cute and fuzzy night, head over to the Critter Barn. Experience all the joy the farm has to offer! They are asking for $5 per person relief fund admission or $20 family ticket. To learn more and get your tickets here.
HIKE THE LIGHTS AT MUSKEGON LUGE SPORTS PARK
Bundle up and grab the kids to head to the Muskegon Luge Sports Park! They have wonderfully lit trails for you and your family to go hiking on. Bring along your furry friend too! Find all the details here!
ROYAL WINTER WONDERLAND
The ultimate Christmas experience – princesses and dancers! Join Hearts in Motion Dance Project as they guide you through the studio to meet princesses and watch their competition dancers perform! To get your tickets – head over to their website.
ICE SKATING AT ROSA PARKS CIRCLE
Ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle is back! The ice rink is open (dependent on weather). A great way to get exercise, and Rosa Parks is beautifully decorated. Admission is $2 per person, and make sure you reserve your skate time.
WALK THROUGH THE LIGHTS AT GULL MEADOW FARMS
Gull Meadow Farms has more activities to keep your little ones busy! Walk socially distanced through their greenhouses to see their added lights. They ask that you reserve your tickets.
VIRTUAL PAJAMA STORY TIME WITH MRS. CLAUS
Put on your comfiest pajamas, grab some hot cocoa, and join Mrs. Claus while she reads stories in front of her fireplace. Make sure you catch her Facebook Live.
WINTER WONDERLAND HIKE AT THE OUTDOOR DISCOVERY CENTER
Go out near the lake, to get some fresh air. The Outdoor Discovery Center is hosting a Winter Wonderland Hike with a guide to discuss plants and animals during the winter months. Make sure you keep an eye out for any lingering forest friends! You can find tickets, the COVID screening, and more information here!
THE WAY TO THE MANAGER
Just a north of the Outdoor Discovery Center, Harvest Grand Haven is having a drive thru Christmas experience! Enjoy live animals, holiday lights, and the story of Christmas all from the warmth of your vehicle! RSVP to grab your spot here.