Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for December 18th – 20th

Little Caucasian boy standing near Christmas tree in winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the last weekend before Christmas! Here are some fun Christmas and winter activities to squeeze in!

Experience a little extra Christmas magic in downtown Pentwater during their Christmas in the Village. Find beautiful, handcrafted, and unique gifts for your last minute shopping – and stick around for their socially distanced bonfire or go on the Holiday Lights Self Guided Tour.

Just across town, Samaritas is having their first ever drive thru Festival of Cards! See 8-foot Christmas and Holiday greeting cards created by the community! To find out more, got to their Facebook page.

For a cute and fuzzy night, head over to the Critter Barn. Experience all the joy the farm has to offer! They are asking for $5 per person relief fund admission or $20 family ticket. To learn more and get your tickets here.

Bundle up and grab the kids to head to the Muskegon Luge Sports Park! They have wonderfully lit trails for you and your family to go hiking on. Bring along your furry friend too! Find all the details here!

The ultimate Christmas experience – princesses and dancers! Join Hearts in Motion Dance Project as they guide you through the studio to meet princesses and watch their competition dancers perform! To get your tickets – head over to their website.

Ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle is back! The ice rink is open (dependent on weather). A great way to get exercise, and Rosa Parks is beautifully decorated. Admission is $2 per person, and make sure you reserve your skate time.

Gull Meadow Farms has more activities to keep your little ones busy! Walk socially distanced through their greenhouses to see their added lights. They ask that you reserve your tickets.

Put on your comfiest pajamas, grab some hot cocoa, and join Mrs. Claus while she reads stories in front of her fireplace. Make sure you catch her Facebook Live.

Go out near the lake, to get some fresh air. The Outdoor Discovery Center is hosting a Winter Wonderland Hike with a guide to discuss plants and animals during the winter months. Make sure you keep an eye out for any lingering forest friends! You can find tickets, the COVID screening, and more information here!

Just a north of the Outdoor Discovery Center, Harvest Grand Haven is having a drive thru Christmas experience! Enjoy live animals, holiday lights, and the story of Christmas all from the warmth of your vehicle! RSVP to grab your spot here.