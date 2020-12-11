Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun Guide for December 11th – 13th

Festive holiday tunnel of lights formed by candy cane arches over a town square walkway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weather is getting colder but there are still plenty of safe and fun events going on this weekend!

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is partnering with the Red Glasses Movement for their newest exhibit, the Red Glasses! Using clues, can you find all the red glasses hidden around the museum? To see the world through Audrey’s eyes, you can go here for more information.

This year, you can find Santa outside! Just outside of Old Burdick’s Bar and Grill in the Radisson Plaza Hotel, Santa Sightings is happening. With safety precautions including socially distanced Santa photos and take home Santa Letter writing kit, everyone can still enjoy the magic of Santa this year. You can find more details here.

Head over to the Sparta for a free lighted pathway! Make sure to stop by the Sanata Workshop for peak inside on your way. Don’t forget to drop off your letter to Santa (with your return address!) for a reply from Santa! You can find more info about the pathway and downtown Sparta here.

For a fun all day event, Frederik Meijer Gardens still has their Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions! Take a break from all the lights and go see the Rooftop Reindeer from 1-4pm. The Reindeer are included in admission and tickets are available for purchase onsite only.

Enjoy a ¾ mile nature walk with lights and winter creatures at Fellinlove Farm! Make sure to stick around for the “parade” of large animals. Animal interaction is welcomed before and after the parade. This event takes place every weekend from 4-6pm. Suggested donation price is $5 per person, for 501c3 charity. For more information head here.

Using clues found around town, start your hunt anywhere Downtown Rockford! 20 elves are hiding throughout the business district! Dress nice and warm for this social distanced season-long event!

For free holiday fun at the farm, check out the drive way of Renew Therapeutic Riding Center! Open from 6-7pm, it is a wonderful way to still experience the wonder of the lights, and even see some of the horses from a distance! Find all the details here!

Take a little trip down to Caledonia to feed the reindeer! Santa’s Sleigh will be available for that perfect Christmas family photo. An outside event with social distancing to help brighten the season! Donations are appreciated, but not required. For more information go here!

Life Stream church has their Christmas Tree Walk happening nightly, but on Fridays and Saturdays they have their Special Event Nights! You can find activities, food trucks, and free hot cocoa. To find the weekly details, check here.

Travel back in time to Christmas night, with the walk-thru nativity experience! Meet all the animals and see the manger while enjoying free hot chocolate and being socially distanced. Look at their Facebook Event Page for more details!