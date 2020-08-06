Maranda’s weekend family fun guide for August 7th – 9th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it’s time for big family fun! It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in West Michigan so it’ll be a great time to get outside together. We have a great list of fun ideas and community events, check them out below! Remember when you’re out in public to socially distance and mask up!

South Haven Blueberry Festival

The annual South Haven National Blueberry Festival looks a little different this year, but they still have family fun! This year’s festival will include a handful of offsite activities including U-pick opportunities, virtual races, kids scavenger hunt around town, and more!

Moovies from the Mound – Weekend 2

If you missed Moovies from the Mound at Fifth Third Ballpark last weekend, this weekend is your chance! the West Michigan Whitecaps have teamed up with Milk Means More for Moovies from the Mound! Families can come out this weekend for a lineup of movies at the ballpark, presented by Milk Means more.

Movie Line Up:

Aug. 6: (6 p.m.) “Night at the Museum” | (9 p.m.) “Forrest Gump”

Aug. 7: (6 p.m.) “The Lion King” (2019) | (9 p.m.) “The Karate Kid” (1984)

Aug. 8: (6 p.m.) “Toy Story” | (9 p.m.) “Jurassic Park

Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest

Grab the family and head out to Grand Haven Beach this Saturday from 9am to 1pm for the Sand Sculpture Contest! Families can enjoy building art in the sand and then after will be judged and awarded prizes for their unique sculptures. You can enter the contest as a team, family, or individual!

Sunset Cinema at Studio Park

Studio Park is hosting a fun way for families to have movie nights with Sunset Cinema! They’ll be screening movies from the big screen in the piazza at Studio Park. Tickets are $20 for a 4-person picnic space. Kid friendly movie this weekend is The Iron Giant.

Seussical the Musical Jr. Outdoor Show

The Children’s Creations Theater in Grand Rapids is holding an outdoor performance of Seussical the Musical Jr. this Friday at 7pm! Tickets are just $10 and the money will go toward funding the theater program. Families will be able to sit in their lawn so bring a blanket or chair!

Jeffrey the Camel’s Birthday Party at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo

Jeffrey the Camel is turning 13 and Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in New Era needs your help to make it extra special! They will be hosting a birthday party with cake, fun activities, and more to celebrate his big day! Make sure to buy your tickets ahead of time.

Science Saturday at Frederik Meijer Gardens

The Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Science Saturday this weekend at 11am! Kids will be able to learn about the natural world of Michigan animals and plants including insects, birds, flowers, and more. They’ll learn from a guest naturalist about what makes Michigan so unique. This is free with admission and includes family-friendly activities!

Sunflower Days at Gull Meadow Farms

Once again, this weekend is the second annual Sunflower Days at Gull Meadow Farms! Families can come walk through the beautiful sunflower fields together as a family. It’s just $13 per person for a wagon ride, family activities, access to the sunflower fields, and 1 sunflower to cut and take home with you!

Free Outdoor Fitness Classes in GR

The City of Grand Rapids is offering free outdoor fitness classes all summer long for families! Every day they have a different class including yoga, zumba, dance, and more at various parks throughout the city. Check out the weekend schedule here.

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!

Drive Thru Carnival Food at the Rivertown Crossings Mall

Rivertown Crossing Mall is hosting a drive thru for carnival food in their parking lot! This will take pace all weekend long from 11am – 7pm. Families can get elephant ears, corn dogs, hot dogs, fries, cotton candy, slushies, and so much more! This event is drive thru only and will be one way traffic. You can enter through the front of the mall, stay in your car, wear a mask, and order!