Maranda’s top weekend picks to get you and your family in the holiday spirit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There’s tons of free and affordable holiday family fun for this weekend that you won’t want to miss!

Maranda’s Weekend Top Picks

Maranda’s Free Skate 4 Kids

Kids 17 and under can skate for free at The Rink in Battle Creek every Friday from 4:30pm – 6:30pm thanks to Battle Creek Community Foundation and on Saturday’s from 10am to noon at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids thanks to Fifth Third Bank! Plus, Milk Means More and Biggby will provide free hot cocoa!

The Whoville 5K

Come out to Riverside Park in Grand Rapids for the Whoville 5K run, walk, and kid’s fun run on Sunday, December 15th starting at 1pm. After the race there will be hot cocoa and treats for runners. Come dressed in your best, holiday Whoville outfit!

Zoo Lights at Binder Park Zoo

From now until Christmas, Binder Park Zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland with beautiful light displays, festive décor, and a whole lot of merry! The event is each night from 5-8pm.

Homestead Holiday

The Outdoor Discovery Center in Holland is hosting their holiday Homestead Holiday event this Saturday, December 14th from 1:30-3pm in the nature center’s log cabin. There will be cookies and hot chocolate by the fireplace, an assortment of holiday crafts, and more!

Cookies with Santa

Make some fun memories at the Kroc Center this Saturday from 2-5pm by decorating and enjoying cookies with Santa. There also be kids’ activities and pictures with Santa. This event is free for Kroc members and $1 for non-members.

Free Figure Skating Holiday Show in Muskegon

The Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club is putting a beautiful holiday show at the LC Walker Arena in Downtown Muskegon on Sunday, December 15th from 3:30 – 5pm. This will be an unforgettable experience for the entire family!

Santa on the Farm

Santa is coming to Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm on Saturday’s throughout December! Friends and family will take a wagon ride to Santa’s cabin, take pictures with him, enjoy cider and donuts, as well as some crafts. Reserve your spot now but calling the farm!

Festive Family Night at Kalamazoo Nature Center

Head to the Kalamazoo Nature Center this Friday from 6-7pm for tons of winter family fun! There will be cookie decorating, ornament making, holiday photos, and more!

Grand Rapids Ballet presents The Nutcracker

The Grand Rapids Ballet is putting on a beautiful performance of The Nutcracker at the DeVos Performance Hall all weekend long. It even includes live music of the Grand Rapids Symphony! Get your tickets here.

Live Nativity at Critter Barn

The Critter Barn of Zeeland is getting in the Christmas spirit with their Live Nativity that will run December 4th through the 28th. The Live Nativity is staged inside their historic barn with vows, donkeys, sheep, goats, rabbits, and more!

Elf, the Musical at GR Civic Theatre

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is putting on a show that will surely spread Christmas cheer! Elf, The Musical starts this Friday, November 22nd and performances take place through December 22nd. Watch Buddy’s adventure from the North Pole to the Big Apple as he brings the spirit of the holiday season to all. Tickets are available here!

Christmas Lite Show

The Christmas Lite Show is back for its 22nd year of family fun at Fifth Third Ballpark. This drive-thru light show is nearly 2 miles long with millions of lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, and more! This event begins this weekend and happens every Friday and Saturday night through Christmas. Families can even meet Santa after driving through the lights from 6-9pm.

GR Drive Home Game

The Grand Rapids Drive is home this Sunday, December 15th, the game starts at 1pm at the Delta Plex. The theme for this game is Ugly Sweater!

Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game

The Muskegon Lumberjacks are home this Friday, December 13th at the LC Walker Arena, game starts at 7pm!

Kalamazoo Wings Home Game

The Kalamazoo Wings is hosting their annual Pucks and Paws game this Sunday, December 15th starting at 3pm. Adorable dogs will race across the ice during the first intermission, please feel free to bring your four legged friend!