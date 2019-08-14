Maranda’s Summer Reading Club Winners

Throughout the summer, students all over West Michigan read books for chances to win awesome prizes. Reading in the summer is critical for kids in order for them to retain the knowledge and skills they developed in the previous school year. This is why Maranda and local libraries partnered up to provide kids with incentives to read all summer long!

This year there were hundreds of children involved in the Summer Reading Club with chances to win awesome prizes. This years winners were dedicated to reading all summer and their hard work has paid off!

Harlow from Caledonia Township Branch won an overnight shopping spree to Great Lakes Crossing Outlets!

Drew from Fruitport Library won the behind the scenes tour of Air Zoo!

Charlotte from Yankee Clipper Branch in Grand Rapids, Roman from Ravenna Branch Library, Anna from Leighton Township Library in Wayland, and Nadia from Fremont District Library all won family memberships to John Ball Zoo!

Congratulations to all of the 2019 Summer Reading Club winners! Maranda wants to thank each and every person who participated in the Summer Reading Club!