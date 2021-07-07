Maranda’s Pop-Up Park Parties headed to Muskegon to share some smiles

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a hot and muggy day in Muskegon, but that did not stop hundreds of families from picking up their weekly food boxes and enjoying some Maranda Pop-Up Park Party fun.

Muskegon Public Schools provides free food for thousands of kids and families every single week. Our Park Party team decided to stop by Muskegon High School Wednesday to surprise the food service team and the community with a pop-up style party. We helped pass out food to families as they drove through the distribution line, and brought in a few special friends and gave away ice cream sandwiches and backpacks full of goodies.

This summer’s parties look a little different with the pop-up style events, but we remain committed to communities and to families.